Gastroenterologist shares 5 early warning signs of poor liver health: From loss of appetite to dark patches on face

The liver plays a crucial role in filtering toxins, aiding digestion, and maintaining overall health. Yet, most of us don't pay attention to it until something goes wrong. Dr Kavya Dendukuri, Gastroenterologist, shared in her May 31 post five early warning signs that your liver might be in trouble, signals that are easy to ignore but vital to catch. Here's what you should be watching out for. Feeling tired and bloated? Your liver health might be the culprit, says doctor.

"Most people ignore the body's subtle SOS signals, thinking it's just "stress" or "age." But these early signs could mean your liver is struggling to detox, regulate hormones, and maintain metabolic balance," Dr. Kavya wrote in the caption. She further lists silent but dangerous symptoms of poor liver health that are often ignored:

1. Waking up feeling puffy or sluggish

“If you feel bloated or low on energy every morning, especially with nausea or a noticeable loss of appetite, your liver might not be functioning at its best,” explains Dr. Kavya.

2. Loss of appetite or frequent nausea

"If you constantly feel like skipping meals or experience nausea without any clear cause, it could be a liver issue," says Dr. Kavya.

3. Belly fat that won't budge

"Weight gain, especially around the midsection, can indicate that your liver isn't metabolising fat properly," she explains.

4. Dark patches on your face, neck, or armpits

"Pigmentation in these areas could be a direct signal from your liver," Dr. Kavya warns. It's a common sign of insulin resistance tied to liver stress.

5. Discomfort on right side of your abdomen

"If you notice any pain or tightness in the upper right area of your belly, known medically as the right hypochondriac region, that could point to liver inflammation," she says.

6. Fatigue that doesn't go away, even with rest

Feeling drained even after a full night's sleep or a relaxing vacation? "If your energy levels remain low no matter what, your liver might be the root cause," Dr. Kavya adds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.