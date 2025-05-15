Doctor shares 7 early signs of liver cirrhosis and 5 tips to prevent liver damage

Liver cirrhosis is the irreversible scarring of the liver, often marked by subtle early symptoms that make early diagnosis and medical intervention challenging. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Srujan Kumar Dasyam, consultant medical gastroenterologist, hepatologist & therapeutic endoscopist, KIMS Hospitals, Hyderabad said, “While symptoms can vary, being vigilant for the following seven early indicators warrants medical attention and liver function evaluation.” Nausea and decreased appetite can be signs of liver cirrhosis.(Twitter/AHealthyBod)

Know the early signs of liver cirrhosis.

1. Fatigue and weakness: Persistent and unexplained fatigue is a common early complaint. This isn't the tiredness after a long day; it's a profound lack of energy that interferes with daily activities.

2. Nausea and loss of appetite: Mild but persistent nausea and a decreased desire to eat can also signal early liver dysfunction.

3. Right upper quadrant discomfort: A dull ache or discomfort in the upper right abdomen, where the liver is located, may be an early indicator. While not always severe, this sensation can reflect inflammation or early changes in liver size and texture.

4. Easy bruising and bleeding: The liver produces proteins essential for blood clotting. As cirrhosis develops, this production can be impaired, leading to easier bruising and a tendency to bleed more readily from minor cuts or nosebleeds.

5. Jaundice (yellowing of skin and eyes): While often considered a later-stage symptom, mild jaundice, a yellowish tinge to the skin and whites of the eyes, can sometimes appear earlier. This occurs due to the buildup of bilirubin, a yellow pigment that the liver normally processes and excretes.

6. Itching: Persistent itching, particularly without a rash, can be an early sign of cirrhosis. This is thought to be related to the accumulation of bile salts under the skin due to impaired liver function.

7. Spider angiomas: These are small, spider-like blood vessels that may appear on the skin, particularly on the chest, abdomen, and face. They occur due to hormonal imbalances and changes in blood vessel regulation associated with liver disease.

Eat right for better liver health(Shutterstock)

Tips to prevent liver damage:

1. Limit or avoid alcohol: Excessive alcohol consumption is a major cause of liver damage. Reducing or eliminating alcohol intake can significantly decrease this risk.

2. Maintain a healthy weight: Obesity increases the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which can progress to cirrhosis. A balanced diet and regular physical activity are key to maintaining a healthy weight.

3. Eat a liver-friendly diet: Focus on a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Limit your intake of saturated and unhealthy fats, processed foods, and excessive sugar.

4. Regular exercise: Physical activity helps manage weight, reduces fat buildup in the liver, and improves overall metabolic health. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate intensity exercise most days of the week.

5. Be cautious with medications: Always inform your doctor about all medications you are taking, including over-the-counter drugs and supplements. Some medications can be harmful to the liver, especially when taken in high doses or combined.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.