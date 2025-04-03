Feeling bloated? It can be your hormones. Nutritionist explains hormone-induced belly bloating, shares tips to address

Every time we feel bloated, it is not necessarily caused by weight gain. It can be hormone-induced, says nutritionist Gauravi Vinay. On March 19, Gauravi Vinay shared a post addressing hormone-induced belly bloating and how we can address it. Also read | Bloated and moody? Here’s what to eat and avoid during your periods Hormone fluctuations in the body can induce bloating.(Shutterstock)

“Even with a healthy diet and regular exercise, you might find that a certain pair of trousers or a skirt doesn’t fit as well as it did two weeks ago. Before jumping to conclusions about weight gain and taking drastic measures, consider that it could be temporary bloating. In fact, over 70 percent of women experience bloating during their cycle,” the nutritionist wrote.

Here’s how hormones can lead to bloating:

Progesterone and estrogen shifts:

At the end of your cycle, major hormonal shifts affect sodium levels. During the luteal phase (the second half of your cycle), your body starts storing salt (sodium), which binds with water. This reduces fluid excretion, leading to puffiness and bloating. Also read | Do you experience bloating during your periods? Doctor reveals the cause and how to reduce it

Tips to address:

• Be mindful of your salt intake, especially during the luteal phase.

• The recommended daily salt intake for adults is no more than 6g of salt (2.4g of sodium)—about one teaspoon.

• Processed foods, sauces, and condiments like ketchup contain hidden sodium. Cutting back can help reduce bloating.

Hormone-induced hunger:

During the second half of your cycle, your body expends more energy and requires additional calories. This explains cravings for quick-energy foods like chocolate cake. Your body knows it can get instant gratification from sugar rather than a salad.

Tips to address:

• Eat slightly larger portions than usual to satisfy your increased energy needs.

• Enjoy a small serving of chocolate or dessert rather than restrict yourself and later overindulge.

Altered bowel movements:

As sex hormone levels drop in the later luteal phase, around 40% of women experience bloating, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, or nausea. Bloating tends to peak just before your period. Also read | Woman says apple cider vinegar, peppermint oil prevent bloating; but do they really work? Nutritionist reveals the truth

Tips to address:

• Manage stress (as it worsens gut sensitivity).

• Engage in light movement or exercise.

• Identify and minimise dietary triggers.

• Include more probiotic and prebiotic-rich foods; they show promising results in gut health.

• Drink peppermint tea, which is known to aid digestion.

• If symptoms become severe, consult a doctor.

Stress and hormones:

Stress disrupts the gut-brain connection, leading to bloating, pain, and discomfort. Hormonal fluctuations make it even harder to manage stress effectively.

Tips to address:

• Spend time in nature.

• Practice mindfulness and meditation.

• Prioritise relaxation techniques that work for you.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.