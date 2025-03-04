Woman says apple cider vinegar, peppermint oil prevent bloating; but do they really work? Nutritionist reveals the truth

We all are familiar with the feeling of that uncomfortable fullness or heaviness post meals, which sometimes may happen without us eating too much. Swelling in the stomach accompanied by burping or abdominal discomfort are all signs of bloating. A fitness influencer shared tips which help her never feel bloated.

Per a wellness and fitness expert who goes by the user @healthylivingwithji, she never feels bloated after she included a few ingredients in her daily routine.

How to prevent bloating

According to the content creator, who often shares wellness tips and ways to deal with bloating, you should take peppermint oil and put it in water if you are bloated and need a quick fix. “I'm not talking about peppermint tea; I'm talking about food-grade essential oil. Use two drops maximum in 16 ounces of water, and within 10 minutes, your bloating will be gone,” she added.

Meanwhile, if your aim is to prevent bloating from happening in the first place, you can try a very cheap morning routine she suggested. “In the morning, on an empty stomach, the first thing that you are going to do is have a full glass of water, a shot of apple cider vinegar, a squeeze of lemon juice, and black seed oil (with no other additives),” she suggested.

According to the influencer, these drinks allowed her to eat whatever she wanted and always feel snatched.

The benefits

Per the influencer, the combination of water, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, and black seed oil is essential for hydration, detoxification, improving gut health, balancing cortisol levels, and is super anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antimicrobial. It also aids in weight management and enhances skin health. But does it really work?

What experts say

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tanya Khanna, nutritionist and yoga trainer at Alyve Health, shared that peppermint oil can aid with bloating as it calms the digestive muscles and may reduce acidity and spasms. However, concentrated essential oil might be hazardous and should be appropriately diluted.

Meanwhile, apple cider vinegar (ACV) may aid digestion by boosting stomach acid production in some individuals. Some people might even have acid reflux or discomfort. As for lemon juice, it contains vitamin C and can help with digestion and hydration, but it's not a miracle remedy.

Tanya said that additional research is required to validate the direct effects of black seed oil on bloating. However, it has anti-inflammatory qualities and may promote gut health.

“These treatments might offer short-term respite, but a comprehensive strategy is needed to avoid bloating. Several important factors include stress management, eating habits (such as chewing food correctly and avoiding air swallowing), fibre consumption, hydration, and recognising food sensitivities (such as gluten or dairy),” she suggested.

Precautions

Tanya also suggested some precautions to keep in mind while consuming these ingredients:

Peppermint oil: Avoid peppermint oil if you have acid reflux because it can trigger symptoms by relaxing the lower oesophageal sphincter.

Apple cider vinegar: Always dilute apple cider vinegar (ACV) since undiluted ACV can damage tooth enamel and cause irritation to the stomach lining.

Lemon juice: Use a straw to reduce contact with teeth, as lemon juice can affect tooth enamel.

Black seed oil: Before using it regularly, speak with your doctor because it may interact with some medications, such as blood thinners or diabetes treatments.

“These quick fixes can aid with digestion, but a balanced diet, mindful eating, and gut-friendly lifestyle choices provide long-lasting comfort,” Tanya concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.