Bloated in winter? Make this easy homemade drink with simple ingredients to ease digestion

The chilly winter makes most people sluggish, resorting to lounging in the sun or snuggling under a blanket while munching on comfort food. The cold also serves as a convenient excuse to skip working out. All of this can lead to overeating without burning any calories, making one feel full and bloated. As a result, gas, bloating, and smelly farts may seem common in winter. Bloating feels like a heaviness and tightness around the stomach, causing discomfort.

Bloating home remedy

Tamanna Dayal, a dietician as per her IG Bio, suggested a simple home remedy that treats the winter bloating easily. The home-made drink is prepared from regular, everyday ingredients, making it cost-effective as well. She advised boiling ½ tsp jeera (cumin) and ½ tsp ajwain (carom seeds) in one cup of water. Strain it into a glass, add a pinch of rock salt and squeeze a half lemon. The dietician recommended drinking it twice a day.

What’s in the ingredients?

Simple ingredients found in every kitchen like jeera (cumin), ajwain (carom seeds), and lemon juice, play a key role in aiding digestion. Cumin and carom seeds are staples in almost every Indian spice box.

In an earlier interview with experts, cumin was highlighted for its excellent digestive properties. Dietician Bhakti Samant explained, "It contains a compound called 'thymol,' which stimulates digestion." Click here to read more about Jeera Water.

Similarly, thymol is also present in ajwain, which further helps ease digestion. No wonder, almost every restaurant provides ajwain after meals. Lemon juice, on the other hand, contains citric acid, which promotes the release of stomach juices, aiding in the breakdown of food and improving digestion.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.