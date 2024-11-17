Can't get out of bed in winter? Here's how you can make the most of these shorter days and stay productive

Winter feels like the day is always running out of your hands, like trying to hold onto water in your palms. The days are shorter, and it often feels as though time itself has shrunk. With dwindling dayling and the sun setting earlier, it can seem like there's less time to get everything done. But by being mindful, you can stay ahead and keep up with your work. Getting out of the cosy blanket is a challenging task in winters. (Shutterstock)

There are many studies examining the relationship between daylight and productivity. A study in particular delved into the effect of natural light on the overall health of office workers. Offices with brighter lighting fostered higher productivity levels in employees. So, it’s no wonder that productivity levels seem to drop with the faint daylight in winter, accompanied by the compelling urge to snuggle under a blanket, stay in bed, and just let the day roll by. Then you sulk more, feeling guilty for wasting the day. But here’s how you can take hold of your busy day and be productive.

ALSO READ: Cuffing season: The winter relationship trend couples try to find warmth during the cold months

Start your day early

Wake up early and form a morning habit like yoga.(Shutterstock)

Give yourself a headstart and rise early. Waking up before the sun feels like a great way to get ahead. In winter, the bed and blanket are tempting, making it difficult to leave. So, wake up with something to look forward to, like a dedicated morning routine. It could be yoga or simply taking a long, hot bath.

ALSO READ: Hot chocolate to Rasam: Warm drinks to have this winter that are not tea or coffee

Scheduling goes a long way

Plan in advance to always stay ahead.(Shutterstock)

Winter is not the time to be spontaneous. The bitter cold requires a planned approach. If your day is packed with errands, don’t assume you’ll get by with the flow. Instead, thoroughly note down your to-do list for the day. This will help guide you, and you won’t fall behind. Utilise trackers on your phone and other devices to make sure you are getting work done. If the winter lethargy is too much, motivate yourself by treating yourself or taking breaks. You can also beat the winter lethargy by staying active, hitting the gym daily or hanging out with friends.

ALSO READ: Winters are here! 6 perfect picnic spots in Delhi to hang out with your friends and family

Avoid aesthetic, moody lighting

Avoid ambient lighting if you don't want to curl up in bed.(Shutterstock)

If you feel like the day is slipping away, crank up the lighting in your home. Winter lighting often creates an ambient, warm glow that lulls you into a cosy sleep, making you comfortable. Tackle this by choosing brighter, more energizing lights that keep you alert and focused. When your home is well-lit, it almost replicates the energy of the natural light, keeping you productive.

Check out more about winter's signature ambient lighting: Winter Lighting 101: Essential ambient lighting tips to transform your home in the cold season