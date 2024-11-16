Winter Lighting 101: Essential ambient lighting tips to transform your home in the cold season

With the sun setting sooner and the temperatures dropping, the winter season is already here. As natural light becomes faint, your lighting setup needs a revamp to amplify the winter glow, creating a cosy, warm ambience. Experts shared interesting tips and tricks on how to give your home’s lighting a glam facelift this winter season. Lighting makes a lot of difference in changing the room's mood. (Shutterstock)

Moody and layered lighting

There’s a clear transition of the overall mood as winter approaches, prompting the need to evoke warmth from the bitter cold outside. Hardesh Chawla and Monica Chawla, Director and Creative Head of Essentia Environments, suggested, “As winter approaches, transition to warm, dimmable lighting—think table lamps with amber bulbs, or LED strips with colour-change functions for cosy hues. Strategically place accent lights to highlight textured walls, or cluster candles and string lights to exude intimacy.” Warm light appears to be a common trend for winter lighting to radiate that snuggly cosiness of the cold season.

Aryaman Jain, CEO of Innovative Design Studio, emphasised the importance of warm lighting. He said, “Winter, with its crisp air and early evenings, calls for lighting that creates a sanctuary from the cold. By layering ambient, task, and accent lighting, selecting warmer colour temperatures for your interior spaces (2700K–3000K), zoning with thoughtful placement of table and floor lamps, and experimenting with low lighting, you can create a cosy retreat that invites relaxation and joy throughout the season.”

Much like you layer your winter outfit, even winter lighting requires layering to bring home the ambient, atmospheric feel. Akshay Adhalrao and Pritesh Modi, Co-founders of Vita Moderna, suggested, “In living rooms, replace lightweight table lamps with models featuring textured shades that diffuse a softer, amber light for a snug ambience. Introduce floor lamps with dimmable settings, perfect for winter evenings by the fire.”

Room-specific lighting

Each room has a distinct utility, infusing a personality along with it. Amplify the unique style of each room with the help of lighting. Akshay Adhalrao and Pritesh Modi, co-founders of Vita Moderna, recommended warm-hued wall sconces or sculptural bedside lamps in the bedrooms. At the same time, dining spaces look good, with statement pendants and tinted glass for the intimate feeling of family gatherings. They added, “Don’t overlook entryways; wall-mounted fixtures with frosted or opaque glass bring welcoming warmth from the moment you step inside. For outdoor spaces, convert summer fairy lights to bold lanterns or enclosed sconces for both durability and glow during long, wintry evenings.”

Brijesh Bansal, founder of Stone Art, advised on a special type of lights - Moroccan lamps. He said,” These lamps can be positioned in entryways, reading nooks, or living areas, bringing warmth and character to each space. The brass naturally emits a rich, warm light, adding depth and comfort to darker, chilly evenings. Using dimmable bulbs offers flexibility, allowing you to adjust brightness according to the time of day and desired atmosphere.”

