Diwali 2024: Bored with the same fairylights? Try these lighting ideas to make your festive decor stand out

Diwali 2024: Fairylight is an obvious go-to lighting choice. Diwali, the festival of light is almost synonymous with the fairylights, draped over the balcony railing in nearly every house. Fairylight ranges from the classic yellow lights to the pulsating multi-coloured lights. This decoration is so closely associated with Diwali that using fairy lights has become almost like muscle memory for the festival. The repeated, formulaic fairylight may be an ode to Diwali tradition feeling too comfortable and nostalgic. But the festive creativity is rarely tested. So instead, break the mould and try new lighting methods this Diwali: Diwali 2024: Fairylights are integral to Diwali home decor, but their extensive usage has made them feel overdone and lacking in novelty. Try different lighting techniques instead. (Pexels)

Lit lanterns

Traditionally, lanterns are released into the sky, a new family tradition that emerged over the years to dissuade against bursting crackers with novel, cracker-free activities. But did you realise lanterns can also be an incredible lighting choice? Whether you make a DIY paper lantern and string fairylight inside to make it glow or go for store-bought lanterns with built-in bulbs, they are hands-down incredible, festive statement pieces. You can hang them from the balcony ceiling or inside your home, they add an innovative twist to your decoration. You can also go for traditional brass lanterns.

Projector lights

Try the projector lights to give your Diwali ambience a bit of an existential edge for deep conversations during your Diwali party. The projector lights come in a wide array of shapes, from astronauts to glass cuboid that looks like Marvel’s Tesseract. The room blooms in beautiful, ever-shifting colours.

LED candles

LED battery-operated candle is sure to be the highlight, with its colourful faux-flames, as well as mimicking the flickering effect of flames. These candles are relatively safer and less hazardous than the actual candles. It’s certainly a unique and more sustainable alternative to traditional candles. And since there's no melting wax or fire hazard, these LED candles can be securely placed anywhere, even suspended upside down without any mess.

Mason Jar Light

Mason Jar Light is a fun DIY lighting set-up. This involves taking a glass jar. Decorate the surface of the jar with paints or sequins to further beautify the jar. Then put fairy lights inside, and securely suspend the jar with thread if you wish to hang them. These can also be enchanting tabletop pieces.

Diya alcove

From the balcony to the walls inside the home, fairylights always take the spotlight. This Diwali, aim to try something different. Create unique diya alcoves in your walls with an easy DIY project.

All you need are some simple cardboard boxes and some colourful papers. Measure and cut the papers to align with the edges of the boxes, ensuring no edges of the box are visible. You can decorate the edges with festive motifs. Stick with double tape on the wall and place an LED diya inside. Place the diya alcoves at various heights on the wall.