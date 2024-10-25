Diwali 2024: Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, know significance of 5 days of festival of lights

Diwali 2024: Also known as the festival of lights, Diwali is one of the largest festivals observed in India. Homes are decked up in beautiful diyas and string lights, people gift new clothes to their loved ones, and multiple rituals are observed during this time. In some places, Goddess Kali and Goddess Lakshmi are also worshipped. The main days of Diwali include Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. Here’s all that you need to know about the main five days of the festival. The main five days of Diwali include Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. (Pexels)

Dhanteras:

Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 29.(Pinterest)

This year, Dhanteras will be observed on October 29. According to Drik Panchang, the Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 10:31 Am on October 29 and will end at 1:15 Pm on October 29. Dhanteras is considered one of the most auspicious days of the year to purchase gold, silver and other precious metals. It is also an auspicious day to start new ventures.

Yama Deepam will also be observed on October 29. The auspicious timing will start at 6:37 PM on October 29 and will end at 7:56 PM. During this time, people pray to Lord Yama Dev, to get over their fear of untimely death.

Choti Diwali:

Choti Diwali will be celebrated on October 30.(Pinterest)

Choti Diwali is also celebrated as Narak Chaturdashi. The day commemorates the triumph of Lord Krishna against Narakasura. It is believed that waking up early in the morning and performing a ritualistic bathing can cleanse the body and mind of sins. Choti Diwali will be observed on October 30 this year.

Lakshmi Puja:

Goddess Lakshmi will be worshipped on this day.(Pinterest)

Lakshmi Puja will be observed on October 31. The Amavasya Tithi will begin at 3:52 PM on October 31 and will end at 6:16 PM on November 1. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped to seek blessings of fortune, prosperity and happiness.

Govardhan Puja:

Lord Krishna is worshipped on this day.(Pinterest)

Govardhan Puja falls on November 2 this year. This day commemorates Lord Krishna’s triumph against God Indra. Usually, Govardhan Puja falls a day after Diwali. According to religious texts, Govardhan puja should be observed during Pratipada Tithi of Kartik month.

Bhai Dooj:

Bhai Dooj celebrates the unconditional love shared between a brother and a sister.(Pixabay)

Bhai Dooj celebrates the unconditional bond and love shared between a brother and a sister. Observed on the last day of Diwali, Bhai Dooj is a ritual where the sister prays for the brother’s longevity and good health. In return, the brother showers the sister with gifts and love.