What to buy on Dhanteras? Bring home these 5 auspicious items for good luck and prosperity

Dhanteras 2024: The much-anticipated Diwali season is here, bringing five days of festive energy, beginning with Dhanteras on October 29. On Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, both associated with wealth and prosperity. Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda and medicine, is also prayed to on this day. Diwali 2024: Dhanteras is a spiritual day, full of divine energy that makes certain purchase more auspicious. (DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)

Dhanteras is considered an auspicious occasion for purchasing precious metals, as the deities bestow good luck, good fortune, and wellbeing. So any purchase on this day not only brings financial fortune, but also comprehensive wellness. Here are some things you can buy:

Gold and silver coins

Gold or silver coins with Lakshmi-Ganesh engraved on them are among the most common purchases on Dhanteras. Precious metal coins are budget-friendly compared to gold jewellery, which is heavy on the pocket. The purchase is auspicious, and the coins can be placed in the puja room.

Gold/silver jewellery

People flock to jewellery shops to buy necklaces, rings, and earrings. (HT File Photo)

People wait all year to purchase precious jewellery on Dhanteras to procure the holy benefits of this divine day. Purchasing gold jewellery is an investment in itself, making it feel even more valuable. Gold jewellery is integral in Indian celebrations like weddings, so purchase them on these special days to infuse some more divine blessings.

Jewellery is also a cherished family heirloom, passed down through generations, so buying a piece on Dhanteras essentially means passing down the blessing of Goddess Lakshmi through the jewellery, bringing financial prosperity and growth. In fact, other than gold and silver, precious gemstones can also be bought on Dhanteras.

God idols

Idols of deities are bought on Dhanteras.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Idols of gods purchased on Dhanteras, be it made in copper, clay, or any other material; feel more spiritual. Dhanteras’ divine energy amplifies the spiritual powers of the idols, making them powerful conduits of blessings. Generally, devotees bring home the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh. As you bring them home, the entire atmosphere becomes sacred and spiritual.

Utensils

Along with kitchen utensils, puja items are also purchased.

What might feel like a more domesticated purchase for functional reasons actually holds deeper spiritual meaning. Dhanteras signifies a sense of renewal, warding off evil. The kitchen is a central location for running the household, where food is prepared, and this change in utensils invites prosperity and blessings into the home. It is also said that when food is prepared in the utensils bought on Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi blesses it.

Broom

It may feel like a strange purchase to some amidst the glitz of jewelry but broom is more spiritual than you think. Bringing home a broom on this day sweeps away all the problems and alleviates any financial stress. Symbolic of purity and cleanliness, it removes all negativity and invokes a positive energy at home.

However, be cautious and avoid purchasing sharp objects such as knives and scissors, as they are believed to disrupt prosperity in your home.

