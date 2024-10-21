Menu Explore
When Diwali 2024 met Halloween: Two festivals with contrasting rituals to be celebrated on the same date this year

BySanya Panwar
Oct 21, 2024 03:15 PM IST

As Diwali and Halloween fall on the same day this year – October 31 – check out highlights of the festivals that could not be more different.

Is Halloween still Halloween if it's celebrated on Diwali? This year, Diwali falls on October 31. Interestingly, as per Drik Panchang, Choti Deepawali and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on the same day. People will also observe Halloween on October 31. The spooky annual holiday is celebrated on the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. Also read | Get your spook on! Embrace quirky and unique decor trends this Halloween

Diwali is celebrated with diyas and rangoli. Meanwhile, a Halloween classic is the jack-o'-lantern made using the spooky carved pumpkin. (Pics: Pexels)
Diwali is celebrated with diyas and rangoli. Meanwhile, a Halloween classic is the jack-o'-lantern made using the spooky carved pumpkin. (Pics: Pexels)

With interesting costumes, Halloween decorations, pumpkin-inspired snacks, scary-movie marathons, and all the other festive customs typically reserved for the Western festival, it will be interesting to see the Halloween X Diwali celebrations this year.

While most Indians will celebrate Diwali in some way or the other, some in the country, especially the younger lot, will go all in on the whimsy of Halloween. So, what exactly do people do on these two very different festivals?

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is the Hindu festival of lights, (Pexels)
Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is the Hindu festival of lights, (Pexels)

How is Diwali celebrated?

There are countless festivals on the Hindu calendar, and Diwali is one the the biggest. For non-desis, Diwali could very well be called 'the Christmas of India', in the sense that it's the largest and one of the most widely recognised national holidays in the country. It is also called 'the Festival of Lights' since many light diyas or clay lamps to welcome Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth, into their homes and pray for prosperity.

People from different places of origin and religions celebrate Diwali on different days and in different ways. Sometimes, it's a four-day festival, sometimes five. Also known as Deepawali, as per the Hindu lunar calendar, it falls on the 15th day of the month of Kartik – the darkest night of the year.

Some universal markers of Diwali are crackers bursting (meant to celebrate the victory of good over evil), sweets exchanging, and making a beautiful rangoli on the doorstep to welcome Lakshmi and good fortune. It's a time for religious and spiritual reflection, sharing, and celebration, although, like many festivals, it has become increasingly commercial over the years.

In modern times at least, Halloween is about prioritizing play -- from the costumes to the candy to the glowing Jack-o'-lanterns. (Pexels)
In modern times at least, Halloween is about prioritizing play -- from the costumes to the candy to the glowing Jack-o'-lanterns. (Pexels)

How is Halloween celebrated?

Meanwhile, the excitement of Halloween is getting stronger too: Whether you're a child eager to fill your basket with a trick-or-treat outing, going door-to-door collecting candy and goodies from people, or a 20-something putting together a well-thought-out Halloween costume, there is truly no age limit to having fun on Halloween.

The day is dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs, and all the departed. In popular culture, Halloween has become a celebration of horror and is associated with the supernatural; cat ears, vampire fangs, green face paint — you name it, and people wear it as part of their Halloween costumes.

Diwali vs Halloween significance

While Diwali is all about renewal and connection, as well as a celebration rooted in pujas and rituals, Halloween is different. In contrast to the Hindu festival, it is more of a vibe. 

Halloween is an inherently playful holiday, it is meant to be messy, mysterious, and fun. As one of the most inclusive holidays, it inspires people to unleash their most creative self and be unapologetically weird. It's a time when their inner child can play freely.

Diwali 2024 calendar

October 29: Dhanteras

October 31: Choti Diwali (Narak Chaturdashi)

October 31: Diwali and Lakshmi Puja

November 2: Govardhan Puja

November 3: Bhai Dooj

