Get your spook on! Embrace quirky and unique decor trends this Halloween

The spooky season is just around the corner and people are getting ready to decorate their places and outside spaces. While Halloween is all the time to bookmark horror movies, prepare costumes and eat tasty candies the wonderful decorations take the top spot. From witchy and mythical elements to Victorian-style pieces, this year sees unique and quirky trends to dive into when picking out decor items. Here are some trends to explore for this year's Halloween festivities. Embrace quirky and unique decor trends this Halloween.

Victorian-style pieces

Vintage finds are perfect for Halloween decorations and could ride on the spooky train if tweaked.

Vintage finds are perfect for Halloween decorations and could ride on the spooky train if tweaked. Imagine an antique mirror with a distressed finish, vintage portraits, dramatic velvet drapes in deep, rich tones like burgundy or midnight black, faded books, tarnished silverware, and lace tablecloths that can be great additions to your Halloween spirit. You could even place vintage clocks with stopped hands or weathered candelabras on display. These Victorian-style vintage pieces are perfect when you want to add a hauntingly nostalgic touch to your decor.

Haunted dollhouse

Convert your home into a haunted dollhouse with this trend.

Do you still have those old dolls from your childhood lying around somewhere in your house? Well, now they can be part of your Halloween decor collection as you convert your home into a haunted dollhouse. To create an eerie atmosphere, try using things like frayed rugs or runners, broken or flickering lights (fairy or LED lights), ripped books scattered about, and shredded bedsheets. Scratched wallpaper can even be used to complete the haunting atmosphere.

Witchy woo woo

Infuse your space with a voodoo-esque atmosphere by hanging witch hats from the ceiling or outdoor spaces.

Another trend to look out for when decorating this Halloween is witchy and mystical elements. Infuse your space with a voodoo-esque atmosphere by hanging witch hats from the ceiling or when looking at outdoor patio decor, you can place the hats at random, creating a spooky vibe. Other decor items to look at are floating or hanging candles, floating bats, pumpkins in various sizes and colours to add to the seasonal touch, and wooden brooms leaning against the walls or displayed creatively showcasing a witch's lair. To further enhance the space, consider adding spell books and vintage lanterns to your display.

Macrame spider webs

A simple yet innovative Halloween decor idea is crafting spider webs in different sizes and shapes by using macrame or crochet techniques.

A simple yet innovative Halloween decor idea is crafting spider webs in different sizes and shapes by using macrame or crochet techniques. if you are a creative person, this is perfect to show off your artistic skills while keeping the eerie spirit intact. Drape them across doorways, hang them from the ceiling, or position them in corners for a haunted-house effect. For outdoors, consider creating larger, statement pieces weaving them into trees or bushes to enhance the creepy atmosphere. Pair them with other elements like fake plastic spiders, faux leaves, or hanging candles to create an imaginative Halloween setting.

Beetlejuicecore

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has become a major inspiration for Halloween decor, giving to the trend known as Beetlejuicecore.

The horror/comedy movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has become a major inspiration for Halloween decor, giving to the trend known as Beetlejuicecore. It features black and white stripes, bold colours, and a mix of vintage and modern pieces. If you are someone who loves monochrome, this is the perfect trend for you to embrace. Think striped tablecloths, curtains, or even painted walls as a base, paired with pops of neon shades like lime green, electric purple, or bright orange. To fully capture the Beetlejuicecore spirit, don’t shy away from other elements like black pumpkins, skulls, mismatched frames, eerie lighting with green or purple bulbs, and glow-in-the-dark items.

Pastel it

Move away from the traditional orange and black colour palette this Halloween and consider a softer and pastel approach.

Move away from the traditional orange and black colour palette this Halloween and consider a softer and pastel approach with shades like teal, pink, cream and beige inspired by nature in the month of October. These shades offer a fresh take on spooky decor while maintaining a fantastical charm. Think teal pumpkins paired with cream or pink candles, and pale yellow spider webs draped across the space for an unexpected eerie vibe.