Diwali 2024: Know the date and shubh muhurat of Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj

Diwali 2024: Diwali, the festival of light, symbolises the triumph of good over evil. According to the Hindu calendar, it falls on the 15th day of Kartik month, which is also the darkest day of the year. It marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after completing his long exile and defeating Ravana. On the occasion of Diwali, people clean and decorate their homes with diyas, candles, and rangolis to embrace the positive energy of the festive season and bring home good fortune and prosperity. The five-day festival of Diwali begins with Dhanteras celebrations.

Date

Diwali is celebrated with great pomp and fervour for 5 days. The Diwali festive season begins on Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. This time both Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali fell on the same day.

Dhanteras October 29 Choti Diwali October 31 Diwali and Lakshmi Puja October 31 Govardhan Puja November 2 Bhai Dooj November 3

On Dhanteras, devotees pray to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, both deities associated with wealth and fortune. This day is auspicious for any new gold coin and jewellery purchase. The second day of the festivities is Choti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi. This day marks the victory of Lord Krishna over demon Narakasura. The main Diwali-related puja like the revered Lakshmi Puja begins on the third day. Devotees light candles and diyas. Govardhan Puja commemorates the divine day when Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill on his little finger to protect his village from the torrential rain. The last day Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond between sister and brother.

Shubh Muhrat

The Amavasya Tithi commences at 03:52 PM on Oct 31, 2024 and ends at 06:16 PM on Nov 01, 2024. On Diwali, November 31, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped. Here are the city-wise times for Lakshmi Puja according to Drik Pachang:

New Delhi 05:36 PM to 06:16 PM Mumbai 06:57 PM to 08:36 PM Bengaluru 06:47 PM to 08:21 PM Ahmedabad 06:52 PM to 08:35 PM Chandigarh 05:35 PM to 06:16 PM Chennai 05:42 PM to 06:16 PM Hyderabad 05:44 PM to 06:16 PM Kolkata 05:45 PM to 06:16 PM

As per Drik Pachang, Govardhan Puja is on November 2 and here are the shubh muhrats:

1. Govardhan Puja Pratahkala Muhurat - 06:34 AM to 08:46 AM

2. Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat - 03:23 PM to 05:35 PM

While Bhai Dooj is on November 3. On this day, sisters pray for the long life of their brothers. The shubh muhrat for the Bhai Dooj ceremony begins at 01:10 PM and ends at 03:22 PM.

