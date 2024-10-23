Diwali 2024: Easy ways to bost immunity before the festive season
Festive time activities and stress can take a toll on your health unless you are physically fit & mentally strong. Simple ways to boost immunity before Diwali.
Contrary to our excitement, festivals involve quite a bit of running around besides handling the mental stress of leave application being granted, to make necessary reservations if travelling, or organizing everything that goes to pep up an enjoyable festive break. It is equally crucial to pay attention to your food habits and make sure to consume a nutritious diet in order to stay immunized naturally.
Simple and easy-to-do things to boost immunity prior to Diwali
- Vitamin C tops the chart of immunity boosters. Infuse water with berries (gooseberry, strawberry) or citrus fruits like lemon, lime, oranges. Keep sipping on them every hour.
- To fortify intestines and respiratory system, Vitamin A is the answer. Carrots, spinach, sweet potato, pumpkin and muskmelon (kharbhooja) are all great sources of beta-carotene which converts into the anti-inflammatory Vitamin A. A great immune-enhancing pairing would be carrots with butter-ginger, hummus or sour cream; boiled sweet potato drizzled with salt and pepper, or a spinach-watermelon salad topped with feta cheese.
- Munch on nuts and seeds to get your quota of Vitamin E.
- Don’t miss out on probiotics to keep your gut flora healthy and stimulate your immune system. Indulge in kombucha tea, curd, solkadhi, pickles and fermented foods like idli, dhokla.
- Expose yourself to early sunshine at least thrice a week to help your body produce Vitamin D which aids in managing immune response.
- Loaded with antioxidants, green tea is a great immunity warrior. Enjoy it hot, cold or as matcha powder.
- The importance of hydration cannot be overruled as lymph to transport white blood cells through the system. Water, cucumber, watermelon, lemon juice, green tea should form apart of daily routine.
- For the immune structure to function as it is supposed to, the mineral zinc is essential. Non-vegetarians are at an advantage as zinc is available in plenty in shellfish, crustaceans, turkey, chicken. For vegetarians, the options are fortified cereals and beans.
- Exercise: Mobilises immune cells in muscles to soothe inflammation and generate stamina. Deep breathing exercises and cardio help fight bacteria from lungs and airways. Regular workout lowers High Blood Pressure, triglyceride levels and cholesterol. Sweat, the outcome of physical activity, contains natural antibiotic called dermcidin that backs your immune system fend off bacteria.
- Rest & sleep: Getting ample rest and restorative sleep help the body repair physical external and internal damages, improve cognitive functions and strengthen your immune system. They also lower your stress and amp up your mood.
