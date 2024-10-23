With Dhanteras, Halloween, Diwali, Durga Puja and Chhath Puja just around the corner, the festive season is a time to eat, drink and enjoy as people gather with families, friends and relatives. However, these gatherings are often centered around delicious snacks, main courses and desserts. Dhanteras, Halloween, Diwali, Durga Puja, Chhath Puja 2024: Managing diabetes during the festive season (File Photo)

So, it is quite common to get carried away with the excitement, leading to unhealthy binges. These festive dishes are often made from oil, ghee, sugar and salt that can be harmful for those with diabetes. High on carbs and sugars they have the potential to fluctuate your blood sugar levels.

This is why it becomes crucial to take proactive steps and follow necessary safety measures to keep your diabetes in check. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine at Gleneagles Hospitals in Mumbai's Parel Mumbai, suggested the following tips to manage diabetes during the festivities -

1. Avoid skipping meals:

During the festive season there are tons of tasks to complete right from cooking, and decorating to serving all the guests. This can take up too much time which often leads to skipping meals. This habit of yours can be harmful to those with diabetes. Ensure that you avoid skipping meals and keep eating frequent small meals throughout the day.

2. Pay attention to your portion sizes:

Instead of getting carried away, make sure you are aware of your portion sizes. Skipping breakfast or evening snacks and then eating heavy meals leads to a sugar spikes. Frequently eating foods in small portion sizes can help avoid overeating.

3. Plan your meals:

If you are planning attend any gatherings or parties then try to check their menus in advance if possible. This can help you stay aware of the type of food that is going to be served during the gathering. You can opt for healthier meal options that align with your dietary goals to manage diabetes. If the menu does not meet your health goals then you can even carry your tiffin for the betterment of your health. This can successfully help you avoid making impulsive food choices which can increase your blood sugar levels.

4. Go for healthier options:

Start your meals with healthier food options like salads, steamed vegetables, and soups that are jam-packed with essential nutrients. These food options can help you stay full for a longer duration. This can make it easier to dodge the temptation of eating foods like pakoda, sandwiches, pizza, pasta, samosa, chips, fried rice, noodles, rasgulla, gulab jamun, kheer and ladoos that are high in sugar, sodium and carbs.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Rajeshwari Panda, Head of the Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospital in Kharghar Navi Mumbai, shared, “The festive season in India is a time for celebration, joy, and indulgence. For individuals with diabetes, however, navigating the temptation of rich, sugary foods can be challenging.”

She added to the list of tips to help you manage your diabetes and enjoy the festivities -

1. Pre-Festive Planning:

Consult Your Doctor: Discuss your fasting plans with your healthcare provider, especially if you're planning to fast for religious reasons.

2. During the Festive Season:

Mindful Eating: Practice mindful eating by savouring each bite and paying attention to your body's hunger and fullness cues.

Be mindful of portion sizes, especially when indulging in festive treats. Balance Your Plate: Aim for a balanced meal with a mix of carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fats.

3. Post-Festive Season:

Return to Routine: Gradually return to your regular diet and exercise routine after the festivities.

4. Festive Recipes for Diabetics:

Low-Sugar Sweets: Explore recipes for low-sugar sweets using natural sweeteners like jaggery or honey.

Remember, the festive season is about celebrating, not depriving yourself. By following these tips and making mindful choices, you can enjoy the festivities while managing your diabetes effectively.