Diwali 2024: Tips to maintain a healthy sleep routine to get quality rest despite the festivities

Currently, people are enjoying the run-up to Diwali, the ‘Festival Of Lights’ and with Dhanteras, Halloween, Kali Puja and Chhath Puja too around the corner, one can't help but crave a sound sleep at night amid the chaos of the festive season. However, one’s sleep schedule can go haywire amid the excitement of the festivals. Diwali to Durga Puja 2024: Tips to maintain a healthy sleep routine to get quality rest despite the festivities (Photo by Ron Lach on Pexels)

Many people fail to get enough sleep during this time of the peak festive calendar in India hence, they tend to become cranky, irritated, fatigued and may experience headaches. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine at Gleneagles Hospitals in Parel Mumbai, suggested that when your sleep schedule goes awry, make sure to follow these fool-proof strategies -

1. Follow a structured sleep routine:

Prioritising a consistent sleep routine can significantly enhance your well-being. Stick to the same sleep and awake timings. Try to avoid sleeping late at night and ensure to get a good 8-9 hours of sleep daily. This will help you to feel fresh and energetic.

2. Don’t eat heavy meals before hitting the sack:

Eating heavy meals during festivals can keep you awake at night as you may end up suffering from acidity and heartburn, it's better to eat lighter meals. Make sure to avoid alcohol before bed. Also, don’t drink water before sleeping or else you will have to make continuous trips to the bathroom. Hence, one’s sleep will be affected. So, better to drink water 2-3 hours before hitting the sack. Stay away from caffeine right before going to bed as it can keep you awake at night.

Eating right before bedtime ruins your sleep quality. (Shutterstock)

3. Adhere to these pre-sleep rituals to sleep well:

You can read books, sip herbal tea and listen to calm music just before sleeping. This will help you to improve your sleep quality.

4. Limit the usage of electronic gadgets:

It is essential to stay away from electronics like phones, tablets, and computers for at least two hours before bed. Limit that blue light exposure.

No social media for an hour before you sleep.(Shutterstock)

5. Say NO to those long daytime naps:

If you are sleeping for 1-2 hours during the day then stop doing that right away! These naps may interfere with your nighttime sleep.

6. Ensure appropriate bedroom environment:

Set the proper room temperature, and use a good pillow and mattress to ensure you sleep well without any disturbance. This will enhance your sleep quality and keep you fresh in the morning.

Follow these tips and you will surely be able to sleep without any trouble during this festive season.