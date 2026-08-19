Is your air conditioner causing skin dryness? Here is what a dermatologist says

Your skin dryness is also the result of air conditioner (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Skin dryness is not just limited to using harsh skin ingredients or not doing your skincare steps right. In fact, along with your diet preferences and lifestyle habits, your air conditioner might be the real cause too.

Dermatologist Dr Shefali Saini speaks to HT Shop Now on how long hours of sitting in an air conditioner can actually impact your skin. She says, “When patients tell me their skin suddenly feels dry, tight or unusually sensitive, the first thing I ask isn't about the weather; it's about their daily routine. More often than not, they spend long hours in air-conditioned offices, commute in air-conditioned cars and return home to air-conditioned rooms”.

She further mentions that many people assume dry skin is only a winter concern. However, prolonged exposure to air conditioning can have a significant impact on the skin barrier throughout the year, even during the hot and humid months.

How does air conditioning affect the skin? Dr Saini says, “Our skin is protected by a natural barrier made up of skin cells, lipids and natural moisturising factors. Think of it as a protective wall that helps retain moisture while shielding the skin from environmental irritants, and air conditioners reduce the humidity in indoor environments”.

She mentions that as the surrounding air becomes drier, water evaporates more readily from the skin through a process known as transepidermal water loss (TEWL). "Over time, this increased water loss can compromise the skin barrier, making the skin less efficient at retaining moisture", she says.

Initially, you may simply notice that your skin feels tight after cleansing. With continued exposure, it may start to feel rough, look dull, become more sensitive or even develop mild flaking.