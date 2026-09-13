Mirzapur The Movie box office day 10 (updated live): Pankaj Tripathi film is unstoppable, nears ₹180 crore

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 10: The Mirzapur juggernaut refuses to slow down even in its second week! The spinoff of the beloved series, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi among others has struck a chord with viewers. After a bumper opening, the film has showed remarkable hold in the second weekend. Mirzapur The Movie is now looking forward to a huge draw on Sunday! Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 10 (updated live): Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Jitendra Kumar in a still.

Mirzapur the Movie box office update Let us take a look at the film's performance so far at the box office. Mirzapur The Movie defied expectations of trade experts who had estimated an opening of ₹18-20 crore for the film. The film managed to collected ₹25.75 crore. The collection even surpassed hits such as Saiyaara ( ₹22 crore) and Awarapan 2 ( ₹21.50 crore). The first weekend was huge, with Sunday haul standing at ₹36 crore- its highest single-day collection so far. By the end of first week, the film had managed to collect ₹148.45 crore.

On its second Saturday, Mirzapur The Movie jumped back with ₹13.5 crore. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie has managed to collect ₹8.04 crore by 6 PM. Its total collection now stands at ₹179.49 crore.

Mirzapur: The Movie was released in Hindi and a Telugu dub. The bulk of the earnings have come from the original Hindi version.