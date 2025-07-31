Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara beats Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to become Bollywood's highest-grosser of 2025 overseas

Filmmaker Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has brought a wave of romance back to cinemas and has broken several box office records. Now, according to Sacnilk, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s romantic drama has achieved another milestone by surpassing the international collections of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava in just 12 days. Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara beats Chhaava overseas.

Saiyaara surpasses Chhaava's international collection

The trade tracking site reported that in just 12 days since its release, Saiyaara has overtaken the lifetime international collection of ₹91 crore for Chhaava—which also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna—by grossing ₹94 crore overseas. With this milestone, the film has emerged as Bollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2025 in the international market. The international collections of some other Bollywood films are as follows: Housefull 5 ( ₹70.25 crore), Sitaare Zameen Par ( ₹66.75 crore), and Murder Mubarak ( ₹54.00 crore).

The film has also surpassed the international collection of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s Thudarum ( ₹93.80 crore), claiming second place on the list of highest-grossing Indian films internationally—just behind Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, which collected ₹124.50 crore. Considering the film features newcomers, this is a significant milestone.

Ahaan and Aneet are currently in Singapore, celebrating the success of their latest romantic drama, Saiyaara. The film has so far raked in an impressive ₹413 crore worldwide and continues to perform strongly at the box office. With Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 slated for release this Friday (1 August), it remains to be seen whether Saiyaara’s momentum will slow down or if the film will continue to cast its spell on audiences.

Meanwhile, Chhaava, helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, still remains the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, earning ₹ 807.88 crore worldwide at the box office. The film stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale.

About Saiyaara

Backed by Aditya Chopra’s YRF and helmed by Mohit Suri—known for Aashiqui 2, Murder 2, and Ek Villain, among others—Saiyaara is a romantic musical drama. It follows the story of a struggling musician (Ahaan) who meets an aspiring journalist (Aneet) and falls in love. However, their relationship is put to the test after a heartbreaking revelation.

The film’s emotional narrative and the actors’ performances have struck a chord with audiences. It has received praise from critics, and industry figures such as Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Karan Johar and others have also showered love on the film.