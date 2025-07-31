Ahaan Panday's original debut with YRF before Saiyaara was shelved, reveals Mohit Suri: ‘Vo bach gaya kyunki…’

The Saiyaara fever has gripped the nation, turning Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda into overnight sensations. In a recent chat with Komal Nahta, filmmaker Mohit Suri revealed that Ahaan was originally set to make his debut with a larger-than-life YRF film, which was eventually shelved. He also spoke about working closely with Ahaan for four months to help him appear more mature on screen. Mohit Suri reveals Ahaan Panday was supposed to make his debut with YRF before Covid.

Ahaan Panday's debut with YRF was shelved

Mohit Suri shared that both Ahaan and Aneet had their own unique journeys. He said, “Ahaan has been doing acting workshops with YRF for the last seven years. Before COVID, Ahaan and YRF were planning a grand, larger-than-life film. But post-COVID, cinema changed, and the project was dropped. The same guy who was telling everyone about his big launch—his pride and confidence were completely shattered.”

He added, “People began asking him, ‘Weren’t you supposed to be launched by YRF? What happened now?’ I just know that Aditya Chopra called him after COVID and told him, ‘My faith in you hasn't diminished, but I won’t mind if you start your career elsewhere.’ But Ahaan responded, ‘No, I’ll be launched by YRF only.’ Vo bach gaya. kyunki agar pehle launch hota toh bhut chota lagta (I think he was lucky—if he had debuted earlier, he would’ve come across as too young). I spent four months with him to make him appear more mature.”

About Saiyaara

The romantic musical drama tells the story of Krrish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a struggling musician chasing fame and fortune. He meets aspiring journalist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), who eventually becomes his lyricist. As they fall in love, life throws challenges their way, testing their bond and resilience. The film struck a deep emotional chord with audiences and has emerged as the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema, earning ₹413 crore worldwide.