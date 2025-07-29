Saiyaara worldwide box office: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film beats Kabir Singh, becomes highest-grossing love story ever

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has created history at the global box office. In just 11 days, the romantic drama has earned a staggering ₹404 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema history. Starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara has surpassed the lifetime global collections of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh ( ₹379 crore) and Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par ( ₹264 crore). Starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara has surpassed the lifetime global collections of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

Saiyaara's latest worldwide earnings

YRF, the producers of the film, shared its worldwide earnings in a new Instagram post. Since its release on 18 July, the film has earned ₹404 crore worldwide gross, collecting ₹318 crore in India and ₹86 crore overseas.

The film has also left behind other major romantic hits like Aashiqui 2, Murder 2, Half Girlfriend, and Ek Villain, all previous successes from Mohit Suri’s filmography. With an opening day collection of ₹21.25 crore, Saiyaara hinted at its massive potential right from the start. It went on to cross ₹100 crore in just four days and now stands tall as the most successful romantic film ever made in India.

The film’s mix of heart-wrenching emotion, fresh faces, a chartbuster soundtrack, and Mohit’s signature storytelling has all contributed to its widespread appeal. Despite having no major stars, Saiyaara has managed to outshine several high-budget, star-driven films this year.

With continued audience support, strong overseas performance, and trending music, Saiyaara is expected to cross the ₹500 crore mark soon. The film has now set a new benchmark for romantic dramas, proving that love stories can still rule the box office.

Saiyaara's premise

Saiyaara follows the story of Vaani, an ambitious journalist, and Krish, a passionate aspiring singer. Their worlds collide unexpectedly, sparking an intense romance. As fame, personal struggles, and emotional turmoil threaten to pull them apart, the film explores whether love alone can withstand life’s toughest tests.