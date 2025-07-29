Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Saiyaara worldwide box office: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film beats Kabir Singh, becomes highest-grossing love story ever

ByRitika Kumar
Updated on: Jul 29, 2025 08:40 pm IST

Saiyaara has broken records at box office, earning ₹404 crore in just 11 days. The film has surpassed Kabir Singh and become highest grossing love story.

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has created history at the global box office. In just 11 days, the romantic drama has earned a staggering 404 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema history. Starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara has surpassed the lifetime global collections of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh ( 379 crore) and Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par ( 264 crore).

Starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara has surpassed the lifetime global collections of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.
Starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara has surpassed the lifetime global collections of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

Saiyaara's latest worldwide earnings

YRF, the producers of the film, shared its worldwide earnings in a new Instagram post. Since its release on 18 July, the film has earned 404 crore worldwide gross, collecting 318 crore in India and 86 crore overseas.

The film has also left behind other major romantic hits like Aashiqui 2, Murder 2, Half Girlfriend, and Ek Villain, all previous successes from Mohit Suri’s filmography. With an opening day collection of 21.25 crore, Saiyaara hinted at its massive potential right from the start. It went on to cross 100 crore in just four days and now stands tall as the most successful romantic film ever made in India.

The film’s mix of heart-wrenching emotion, fresh faces, a chartbuster soundtrack, and Mohit’s signature storytelling has all contributed to its widespread appeal. Despite having no major stars, Saiyaara has managed to outshine several high-budget, star-driven films this year.

With continued audience support, strong overseas performance, and trending music, Saiyaara is expected to cross the 500 crore mark soon. The film has now set a new benchmark for romantic dramas, proving that love stories can still rule the box office.

Saiyaara's premise

Saiyaara follows the story of Vaani, an ambitious journalist, and Krish, a passionate aspiring singer. Their worlds collide unexpectedly, sparking an intense romance. As fame, personal struggles, and emotional turmoil threaten to pull them apart, the film explores whether love alone can withstand life’s toughest tests.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saiyaara worldwide box office: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film beats Kabir Singh, becomes highest-grossing love story ever
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On