Tue, Jul 29, 2025
Siddharth Anand wowed by Mohit Suri's ‘best film’ Saiyaara, demands sequel; compliments Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

ByAnanya Das
Updated on: Jul 29, 2025 02:51 pm IST

Siddharth Anand said that Mohit Suri's craft with Saiyaara is at “its peak” and his “conviction unhinged”. Saiyaara hit theatres earlier this month.

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has showered praises on Saiyaara, the film's director Mohit Suri and lead actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night, Siddharth said that Saiyaara is Mohit's "craft at its peak". He said that Ahaan and Aneet made him believe that their characters are "tangible".

Siddharth Anand talked about Mohit Suri and his latest film, Saiyaara.
Siddharth Anand praises Saiyaara, Mohit Suri

Siddharth wrote that he loved Saiyaara. "A little late to the party. Had heard so much about the film already. Apart from it being the blockbuster, of course. Went into the film with all these expectations. And yet! Just LOVED IT!!! Just wow! Here’s a film-maker at his finest! His craft at its peak. His conviction unhinged!"

Praising Mohit, Siddharth continued, "@mohit11481 you have given the audience in me such a ride! I wanted to step outside the theatre and give you a big hug!! I’m so happy seeing your best film!!! (Arguably, maybe) But I believe it is!!"

Siddharth lauds Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

Siddharth lauded the lead actors of Saiyaara. "Ahaan & Aneet - you both made me believe in Krish & Vaani. You made them tangible! I fell in love with your love! If you know what I mean. I didn’t want the film to end and I don’t think audience did too.. no one moved an inch till the screen went black!!" he added.

"Everyone at @yrf - Adi, Akshaye, Sumanna (salute face emoji) for backing this with utmost conviction. Who said love stories are passé (angry face emoji). Thank you for bringing tears and joy back to cinemas!!! Come on bring Saiyaara 2 !!!!!" concluded his post.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara marks the debut film of Ahaan Panday and Aneet. The musical love story has received a wholesome response from the audience. Having completed a week in theatres, the film's success has taken both Ahaan and Aneet to overnight fame, with the duo now becoming fan favourites. The film tells the story of a young couple, a singer and a lyricist, showing their journey on the path of love, loss, achievements, and heartbreak.

