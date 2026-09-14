Waking up with shoulder pain? Don’t always blame your sleeping position, according to an orthopaedic specialist

With the pressure of everyday work, you may randomly experience back or shoulder pain. Such aches are often normalised, treated with basic home remedies, and not given much thought. If you wake up in the morning with shoulder pain, you are also likely to blame it on an awkward sleeping position.



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But if the ache keeps returning, persists for a long time, or disrupts your sleep, it may require serious attention. What could night-time shoulder pain indicate?

Dr Brajesh Koushle, director and unit head, department of orthopaedics, joint replacement and sports injuries, Yashoda Medicity, Ghaziabad, described why shoulder pain may keep returning. He cautioned that pain that recurs frequently, affects sleep, or is accompanied by stiffness or weakness may indicate an underlying shoulder problem.

Why is it a shoulder problem in particular? He said, “The shoulder is a highly mobile joint supported by muscles, tendons, and other soft tissues. When these structures become irritated or damaged, lying down can make symptoms more noticeable. Pressure on the affected shoulder, particularly when sleeping on the painful side, can aggravate inflamed tissues.”

So, an awkward sleeping position can aggravate the ache; recurring pain may originate from an underlying problem in the shoulder itself.

What could be causing the pain? Night-time shoulder pain can occur due to several conditions affecting the muscles, tendons, joints or surrounding soft tissues. The possible cause may depend on when the pain appears and whether it is accompanied by stiffness, weakness or restricted movement.

Dr Koushle said, “Several shoulder conditions can contribute to night-time discomfort. Rotator cuff problems, including tendinitis or tears, can cause a deep, persistent ache that becomes worse when lying on the affected side. Bursitis can similarly become more painful when the area is compressed during sleep.”

He added that the pain could also be caused by shoulder impingement, frozen shoulder or arthritis. “Shoulder impingement is where tendons become irritated as the arm moves. People with frozen shoulder may experience significant night-time pain along with progressive stiffness and difficulty moving the arm. Arthritis affecting the shoulder joint or acromioclavicular (AC) joint can also cause pain and reduced range of motion,” Dr Koushle said.

This shows that shoulder pain can have several causes beyond an awkward sleeping position. Therefore, it is important not to attribute every instance of shoulder pain to the same cause.

When should you pay attention? Pain that occurs mainly when lying on one side may be related to compression, while persistent pain regardless of sleeping position may indicate an underlying condition. Weakness while lifting the arm, increasing stiffness or difficulty reaching overhead or behind the back should not be ignored.

If night-time pain continues for several weeks, repeatedly disrupts sleep, follows an injury or is accompanied by noticeable weakness or loss of movement, it is advisable to consult an orthopaedic specialist. A clinical examination and, when necessary, imaging such as an X-ray or MRI can help determine the cause.