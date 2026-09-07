Is your 9-to-5 weakening your bones? Orthopaedic surgeon shares 5 warning signs

Desk jobs keep you confined to your laptop and meeting rooms all day. The nature of work itself does not leave much room for you to naturally get up and move around. The consequence is cumulative in nature, not solely the isolated back pain every week or so on heavy work days. Silently, the changes build up in your physiological state.



ALSO READ: Wearing heels all day? Orthopaedic doctor warns it can cause knee problems

An orthopaedic surgeon weighed in to caution working women, especially those around menopause. “For many working women, body soreness may be an early, quiet sign of weakening bones,” Dr Harsh Bhargava, orthopaedic surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, said.

Women are already predisposed to bone-related problems because of their hormonal changes. The surgeon attributed it to oestrogen, as this hormone plays a key role in protecting musculoskeletal health. Typically, perimenopausal and menopausal women experience these problems as oestrogen levels dip and eventually stop.

But Dr Bhargava unveiled an alarming insight: Even young women are getting afflicted by bone-related health issues. He said, “Bone weakness was previously linked to ageing and believed to become more common after menopause, when falling oestrogen levels affect bone health. Now, more women in their twenties and thirties are showing early signs of weak bones, often without realising why.”

The expert called it the 9-to-5 effect.

What is the 9-to-5 effect? Why are desk jobs in particular driving bone-related problems? There are a couple of conditions that work together.

Dr Bhargava said, “Bones need regular movement to stay strong. But a desk job with long sitting hours, restricted movement, and rushed meals can slowly affect bone health. Busy workdays leave little time for sunlight exposure, which the body needs to absorb calcium. Quick desk meals may not provide enough protein, while excess tea or coffee can further reduce the body’s ability to absorb essential nutrients.”