Exercise physiologist reveals workout plan for menopausal women: ‘Ignore the cardio machines…’

Dr Stacy Sims, PhD, exercise physiologist and nutrition scientist, revealed the top things a menopausal woman should focus on during an episode of the Mel Robbins Podcast on January 15.

Menopause is a critical juncture in a woman's life, characterised by major hormonal shifts, including cessation of menstruation and big drop in estrogen . These changes bring about both psychological and physiological changes, affecting energy levels, metabolism and muscles. But fitness continues to be a non-negotiable even for menopausal women. Although certain adjustments are required, from better prioritisation to dispelling common, flawed beliefs. Let's take a look at them one by one.







3 things a menopausal woman should do The exercise physiologist began by outlining three things a menopausal woman should focus on at the gym: “Ignore the cardio machines, ignore the classes, and we want to go to where the strength training is.”

For the uninitiated, gym classes are usually the group workouts conducted by an expert, from Zumba and aerobics to yoga. Traditionally, these spaces are thought to be for middle-aged women, as these are low-intensity activities. But Dr Sims implied that this notion is outdated

Instead, she encouraged menopausal women to take on strength training exercises as they help support bone health and preserve muscle mass.

The exercise physiologist further opined, “But really try to get out of themindset that women deserve to bein the elliptical, cardio, treadmill area and not in the weight room because that it is not true. ”

What does this mean? Let's break it down one by one. Dr Sim busted one of the long-held stereotypes which limit women to cardio-spaces at the gym. Why? Strength training is too strenuous and challenging. But in reality, it is not true; the expert urged to move away from this mindset.

Which strength training exercises to do? Dr Sims prompted menopausal women to have fun with strength training, reminding them that it does not have to be intimidating. There are several tools available for strength training that women can explore, whether it is dumbbells, barbells, or sled pushes. The exercise physiologist gave special mention to sled pushes in particular, noting that they are a full-body exercise that demands total-body strength while also keeping workouts lively.

Cardio A strength-training focused workout plan does not mean discarding cardio entirely. While strength training shifts the long-standing tunnel vision away from cardio, still, the most fruitful fitness routines remain well-rounded. As Dr Sims pointed out, “ We are supposed to do cardio, a little bit.”



Here, she defined ‘little bit’ with intensity rather than duration. The physiologist recommended high-intensity or sprint interval training over long, steady-state cardio. This meansshort bursts of maximum effort movements that last anywhere between 20 and 30 seconds. After this, an appropriate recovery needs to be taken. The goal of this type of cardio? Keep repeating, and then recovering, to see if you can maintain the same level of intensity within the 20-30 seconds.

It is recommended to begin following a strength-focused workout from perimenopause itself. According to the Cleveland Clinic, perimenopause can begin in the mid-30s.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.





