Menopause wrecking your gut? UK surgeon explains the link between declining oestrogen and gut health

Menopause and perimenopause are often discussed in terms of reproductive and hormonal changes, but many women are caught off guard by digestive symptoms such as bloating, irregular bowel movements, and persistent gut discomfort during this phase. It can seem puzzling that a transition centred on reproductive hormones would have such a strong effect on digestion. However, there is a lesser-known but important connection between oestrogen and gut function that helps explain why these symptoms are so common. Menopause symptoms can be debilitating, with gut issues making it worse.(Unsplash)

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, is breaking down how hormonal shifts during menopause can directly influence gut motility, microbiome balance, and overall digestive health. In an Instagram video shared on January 7, the surgeon explains the connection between oestrogen and gut function, highlighting how hormonal fluctuations during menopause can alter the gut microbiome and contribute to digestive changes.

Oestrogen and gut health

According to Dr Rajan, menopause leads to a decline in oestrogen, which has a significant impact on gut health because the hormone is a vital part of gastrointestinal motility and the colonic lining. This leads to appetite changes, nausea or other digestive issues during menopause or perimenopause.

The surgeon explains, “With menopause, oestrogen declines, which has a significant impact on gut health because oestrogen is vital for GI motility and the colonic lining, both of which contain oestrogen receptors. Consequently, as oestrogen levels drop, GI motility can also decline, and individuals may experience appetite changes and nausea during the perimenopause and menopause stages.”

Microbiome changes during menopause

Dr Rajan highlights that oestrogen fluctuations along with digestive issues during menopause can result in lower fibre intake. He adds that menopause itself can alter the gut microbiome, further aggravating digestive issues and changes in gut function during this stage of life.

The surgeon explains, “The combination of fluctuating and declining oestrogen alongside these appetite changes often leads to a lower fibre intake. Furthermore, menopause triggers specific changes in the microbiome, and the convergence of these factors can result in a perturbed microbiome during this phase of life.”

