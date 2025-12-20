Soha Ali Khan reveals her supplement kit to manage perimenopause in 40s, says ‘Supporting your body is important’

The conversation around women’s health in their 40s is shifting from quiet acceptance to informed, proactive care. Actor Soha Ali Khan spoke openly about perimenopause, a phase that often goes unaddressed despite affecting many women. Unlike menopause, which marks a single point in time, perimenopause is a gradual transition that can begin as early as 35 and continue for several years. During this phase, hormonal changes such as fluctuating estrogen levels, lower progesterone levels, and elevated cortisol can influence energy levels, mood, sleep, and overall well-being, as reported by Health Shots. Soha Ali Khan’s supplement stash to support perimenopause in her 40s. (Adobe Stock)

Soha highlights that while balanced meals and regular movement remain essential, they may not always be enough on their own. Her approach emphasises the importance of personalisation through bloodwork, stressing that one should take supplements with careful consideration. Consulting a doctor and getting blood tests done before starting any routine helps identify specific needs and avoid unnecessary intake. Informed, doctor-guided support during perimenopause can help women maintain better health and balance through their 40s and beyond.

'My body is changing in my 40s. Listening to it means nutrition, movement… and yes, supplements. I believe in taking supplements because perimenopause (which is not menopause and can happen from as young as 35 and last as long as a decade) is a crucial phase for every woman. This is my personalised kit. You should always consult a doctor, but trust me, supporting your body during this time is truly important," Soha captioned her Instagram post.

Soha Ali Khan on supplements during menopause

Soha Ali Khan also explains that not every supplement in her routine is meant to correct a deficiency. Based on her bloodwork and medical guidance, Soha’s daily supplement routine is designed to support overall wellness during perimenopause with clear intent behind each choice.

For metabolism and focus support

Soha notes that not every supplement addresses a deficiency. She includes a B-complex supplement despite having normal B12 levels, using it to support metabolism, manage fatigue, and ease the “brain fog” commonly linked to hormonal changes during perimenopause.

Morning kickstart

Her day begins with Vitamin D3 (four drops), which supports bone strength, immune health, and mood balance, areas commonly affected during hormonal shifts. This is paired with zinc and collagen, a combination designed to support skin health, antioxidant defence, and promote stronger hair and scalp.

For daily protection

A single omega-3 capsule supports heart health, brain function, and helps manage internal inflammation. Milk thistle is included to support liver detoxification and help you ease bloating or sluggishness.

Night-time recovery

At bedtime, magnesium supports muscle relaxation, nervous system balance, and bone health, contributing to better rest and recovery.

Soha Ali Khan’s supplement stash highlights the importance of listening to the body’s changing signals in your 40s and responding with medical guidance. Her routine is based on blood tests and doctor advice, not guesswork. If you’re considering supplements, the first step should always be to get your bloodwork done and consult a doctor to understand what your body truly needs before starting any regimen.

FAQ’s: Supplements for perimenopause

What is perimenopause, and when does it start?

Perimenopause is a hormonal transition phase that can begin in the mid-30s and last several years before menopause.

Why does Soha Ali Khan use supplements during perimenopause?

Soha uses supplements to support hormonal balance, maintain energy levels, and promote overall health under the guidance of a medical professional.

Are supplements necessary for every woman in her 40s?

Not always. Needs vary by individual, which is why blood tests and doctor advice are essential.

Can supplements replace diet and exercise during perimenopause?

No. Supplements work in conjunction with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and healthy lifestyle habits.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)