Want ‘the best poop of your life’? Gastroenterologist shares oats and chia pudding recipe to stimulate bowel movements

Struggling to poop lately? You’re not alone - constipation is especially common during winter, when we tend to drink less water, move less, and lean towards heavier, low-fibre foods. While the discomfort can be frustrating, the solution doesn’t always require drastic measures. Sometimes, a simple, fibre-rich breakfast can get things moving naturally - and this overnight oats and chia pudding recipe claims to do exactly that. Try out Dr LeBrett's recipe to have "the best poop of your life!"(Unsplash)

Dr Wendi LeBrett, a gastroenterologist and internal medicine physician trained at UCLA and popularly known as SoCal Gastro Doc on social media, has shared a breakfast oats recipe she says can deliver “the best poop of your life” - designed to stimulate bowel movements and help relieve constipation naturally. In an Instagram video shared on November 8, 2025, the gastroenterologist walks viewers through her overnight oats and chia pudding recipe, recommending it as a meal-prep friendly breakfast that can be made ahead and enjoyed every morning for consistent gut support.

Ingredients

1½ cup rolled oats

¼ cup chia seeds

2 cups milk (any kind you like)

Generous sprinkle of cinnamon

2 tsp maple syrup (optional, add more or less to taste)

1½ cup frozen berries (or any fruit you like)

Method

In a bowl, combine all the ingredients except the berries and mix until well incorporated. Gently fold in the frozen berries, ensuring they are evenly distributed. Cover and refrigerate the mixture overnight to allow it to absorb moisture and swell up. This recipe yields four servings and can be enjoyed as is or topped with your favourite nut butter for added richness.

Health benefits

Oats and chia pudding are excellent for promoting good bowel movements because their high fibre content (both soluble and insoluble) adds bulk, softens stool, and helps it move through your digestive system easily, preventing constipation.

According to Medical News Today, oats is a great source of dietary fibre, especially soluble fibres like beta-glucan, which acts as prebiotics for the gut microbiome, and can also help relieve constipation.

According to Harvard Health, chia seeds absorb liquids and form a gel-like texture, which acts as lubricant in the intestines, helping move things along. The fibre also softens stools and adds bulk, helping alleviate constipation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.