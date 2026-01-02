AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares simple 5-step hack to turn eggs into an anti-inflammatory powerhouse

Eggs are among the most versatile of food items and an excellent source of protein. It also contains carbohydrates, fats, vitamins A, D, E, K, and B’s, alongside many essential minerals, according to a 2019 study published in the Nutrients journal. Consuming two whole eggs daily is perfectly fine for most individuals, shares Dr Sethi.(Pexel)

As such, eggs can be considered as a superfood in it’s own right. However, according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, there is a way to boost the benefits of eggs even further.

Taking to Instagram on 31 December, Dr Sethi detailed the steps to turn eggs into an anti-inflammatory powerhouse that also improves gut health.

Step 1

The recipe begins with cracking two whole eggs. While many people are scared of the cholesterol content in egg yolk, Dr Sethi assured that the fear is based on outdated science. For most people, consuming two egg yolks every day is perfectly fine.

Step 2

To the cracked eggs, we need to add one pinch of turmeric and one pinch of black pepper. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that the black pepper helps to activate. The combo is Dr Sethi’s “secret gut-friendly hack.”

Step 3

Next, we add salt to the eggs. However, Dr Sethi cautioned to “keep it light.”

Step 4

It is time to load the eggs with vegetables. Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, olives, whatever the heart desires. “This adds fibre, antioxidants, and healthy fats that your gut microbes love,” noted the gastroenterologist.

Step 5

“Cook them gently. Scrambled, omelette, however you like,” stated Dr Sethi. However, we should avoid drowning the egg in oil and allow the ingredients to shine in the dish.

