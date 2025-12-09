Gastroenterologist shares 5 simple steps to turn morning coffee into an anti-inflammatory powerhouse

Morning coffee is considered by many to be the most significant drink of the day. A freshly brewed pot helps us properly wake up and get into the right headspace to face the day. Anti-inflammatory health benefits of morning coffee can be easily enhanced, as per Dr Sethi. (Freepik)

Also Read | Fitness coach shares 23 low-calorie, high-fibre foods that you can eat until full and still lose fat

However, according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, there is a simple way to boost the benefits of the morning cup many times over.

Taking to Instagram on December 9, Dr Sethi detailed the steps to turn coffee into a health potion to fight inflammation.

Step 1

The recipe starts with freshly brewed black coffee, which is rich in antioxidants in itself and an excellent substance to counter inflammation.

Step 2

To the coffee, we can add a splash of dairy milk, or almond or soy milk in the case of lactose intolerance. Dr Sethi highlighted that this step is optional.

Step 3

A pinch of cinnamon added in helps balance blood sugar and reduce inflammation, shared Dr Sethi. Some studies have shown that cinnamon may keep blood sugar from spiking by lowering insulin resistance.

Step 4

Next comes a little cocoa powder. “It is loaded with polyphenols that feed your good guy bacteria and support brain health,” noted the doctor.

Step 5

“Finish with a teaspoon of MCT oil,” he continued. “It gives you clean energy, supports focus, and can even help beneficial microbes thrive.”

MCT stands for medium-chain triglycerides. Apart from the processed concentrated product used in recipes, MCT is naturally found in ingredients such as coconut oil, palm kernel oil, whole milk, and butter.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.