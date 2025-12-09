Search
Tue, Dec 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Fitness coach shares 23 low-calorie, high-fibre foods that you can eat until full and still lose fat

ByDebapriya Bhattacharya
Updated on: Dec 09, 2025 01:25 pm IST

Adi Rad shares list of food, including proteins and carbohydrates, that can be indulged in while on the weight loss journey. 

The journey to weight loss is a long and strenuous one, and it is very easy to give up midway, especially if one does not find their diet filling and satisfying.

Filling up on low-calorie food makes weight-loss diet sustainable, believes Adi. (Unsplash)
Filling up on low-calorie food makes weight-loss diet sustainable, believes Adi. (Unsplash)

While becoming calorie-deficient is essential for weight loss, it is not the same as starving oneself, argues fitness trainer Adi Rad, who goes by Adixfit on Instagram.

Also Read | Homemade Mushroom Soup Recipe, Nutritious and Low-Calorie Dish to Add Protein to Your Winter Meals

In a post dated December 2, Adi shared a list of 23 food items that we can consume to our fill without feeling guilty about massively increasing our calorie count.

“Fat loss will NOT be sustainable if you’re starving,” she reminded. “It’s about smart food choices that keep you full and consistent. That’s how you lose fat, that’s how you stay full (and) lean.”

List of regular foods with low calories

Adi broke down her food list into three distinct groups. The first included foods that are “high-volume, low-calorie, high-fibre” and can keep us feeling full without significantly increasing the calorie count and derailing the weight-loss journey. Such foods include the following:

  • Egg whites
  • Greek yoghurt (0-2%)
  • Watermelon
  • Berries
  • All leafy greens (spinach, arugula, lettuce)
  • Hydrating veggies (cucumber, tomato, zucchini)
  • Cruciferous veggies (broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage)
  • Carrots (smack them raw — also great for your teeth)
  • Pumpkin/squash
  • Bone broth (big volume, almost no calories)
  • Pickles (super filling, almost zero calories)
  • Air-popped popcorn (3 cups = nothing)

List of lean proteins

Proteins are the building blocks of our body and are absolutely essential for muscle growth. As such, lean proteins are an important part of the diet to stay healthy, even as we cut weight. Adi’s proteins of choice are listed as follows:

  • White fish (cod, tilapia)
  • Shrimp
  • Chicken breast
  • Turkey breast
  • Cottage cheese (0-2%)
  • Edamame

List of carbohydrates

While controlling the intake of carbohydrates is essential for hitting the weight loss target, the energy-rich food group is also necessary for vital functions. Foods that are rich in carbohydrates yet support fat loss as as follows:

  • Potatoes (one of the most filling foods on earth)
  • Oats (huge volume when cooked with water)
  • Rice cakes
  • Lentils + beans (absolute health powerhouse)
  • Whole fruits

Adi highlights the benefits of the above foods, stating that they allow us to fill our tummy with big portions, provide nutrition without empty calories and thus make fat loss easier with fewer cravings.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Fitness coach shares 23 low-calorie, high-fibre foods that you can eat until full and still lose fat
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On