Fitness coach shares 23 low-calorie, high-fibre foods that you can eat until full and still lose fat

The journey to weight loss is a long and strenuous one, and it is very easy to give up midway, especially if one does not find their diet filling and satisfying. Filling up on low-calorie food makes weight-loss diet sustainable, believes Adi. (Unsplash)

While becoming calorie-deficient is essential for weight loss, it is not the same as starving oneself, argues fitness trainer Adi Rad, who goes by Adixfit on Instagram.

Also Read | Homemade Mushroom Soup Recipe, Nutritious and Low-Calorie Dish to Add Protein to Your Winter Meals

In a post dated December 2, Adi shared a list of 23 food items that we can consume to our fill without feeling guilty about massively increasing our calorie count.

“Fat loss will NOT be sustainable if you’re starving,” she reminded. “It’s about smart food choices that keep you full and consistent. That’s how you lose fat, that’s how you stay full (and) lean.”

List of regular foods with low calories

Adi broke down her food list into three distinct groups. The first included foods that are “high-volume, low-calorie, high-fibre” and can keep us feeling full without significantly increasing the calorie count and derailing the weight-loss journey. Such foods include the following:

Egg whites

Greek yoghurt (0-2%)

Watermelon

Berries

All leafy greens (spinach, arugula, lettuce)

Hydrating veggies (cucumber, tomato, zucchini)

Cruciferous veggies (broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage)

Carrots (smack them raw — also great for your teeth)

Pumpkin/squash

Bone broth (big volume, almost no calories)

Pickles (super filling, almost zero calories)

Air-popped popcorn (3 cups = nothing)

List of lean proteins

Proteins are the building blocks of our body and are absolutely essential for muscle growth. As such, lean proteins are an important part of the diet to stay healthy, even as we cut weight. Adi’s proteins of choice are listed as follows:

White fish (cod, tilapia)

Shrimp

Chicken breast

Turkey breast

Cottage cheese (0-2%)

Edamame

List of carbohydrates

While controlling the intake of carbohydrates is essential for hitting the weight loss target, the energy-rich food group is also necessary for vital functions. Foods that are rich in carbohydrates yet support fat loss as as follows:

Potatoes (one of the most filling foods on earth)

Oats (huge volume when cooked with water)

Rice cakes

Lentils + beans (absolute health powerhouse)

Whole fruits

Adi highlights the benefits of the above foods, stating that they allow us to fill our tummy with big portions, provide nutrition without empty calories and thus make fat loss easier with fewer cravings.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.