Chennai fitness coach simplifies weight loss in 3 easy steps, and calorie deficit is the name of the game

With winter festivities starting in full swing, it has become a challenge to stick to our weight loss goals. And while there is an allure of various tricks to help you hit your target ahead of your favourite events, according to fitness coach Raj Ganpath, there is no shortcut to success. Weight loss is all about thermodynamics, believes Raj Ganpath.(Freepik)

Chennai-based Raj, who is the co-founder of the fitness bootcamp The Quad with 18 years of experience, shared a post on Instagram on December 5, highlighting a simple three-point formula to stay on your weight loss journey without stressing yourself out.

1. Create a calorie deficit

According to Raj, the primary step to get started on a weight-loss journey is creating a calorie deficit, which means that the total energy that is entering your body through everything that you consume should be less than the energy that your body utilises. He states that the rate of weight loss is determined by the difference between calories in and calories out.

“If you are not losing weight currently, it simply means that you are not in a calorie deficit, because if you are in a calorie deficit, your body will have no choice but to lose weight,” Raj notes. “This is thermodynamics.”

2. Regular exercise

While the calorie deficit can be created in many ways, one of the best options is to exercise, which certainly improves overall health. However, Raj points out that exercise is a “systemic process” that “helps you to lose weight as a system.” He stresses that there are no exercises that will help you lose weight only in specific parts of your body and not the rest.

3. Choose sustainable methods over shortcuts

There are no shortcuts when it comes to weight loss, believes Raj. “There are no Western supplements or Indian concoctions that will help you lose weight faster, or more readily, or more easily,” he says. “The only way to lose weight is to consistently stay in a calorie deficit.” Thus, the best way to lose is to avoid shortcuts and create a calorie deficit that is sustainable in the long term.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.