Top 10 mood-boosting foods: Nutritionist shares what to eat to beat anxiety and depression

Depression can make you feel lonely, even if you have supportive people around you. It’s a daily battle that you have to fight until you overcome it. Along with medication and therapy, eating well can also improve mental health and help lift your mood. Leafy greens like spinach and kale are extremely important in keeping the brain functioning at its best thanks to the Vitamin B content. (Adobe Stock)

Nutritionist and lifestyle educator Karishma Chawla urges people to think of their gut as a busy factory that produces serotonin, known as the 'happy hormone. “About 90 percent of serotonin is created in the gut, influencing both digestion and mood,” Chawla tells Health Shots. This means that every food choice you make can either help lift your spirits or bring you down.

What foods are good for anxiety and depression?

Look at the top 10 foods that can improve your mood and help reduce anxiety and depression.

1. Fatty fish

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for brain health. Research from Harvard Health shows that omega-3s can help lower anxiety and depression symptoms. “They do this by affecting neurotransmitters, which help control mood. Try to eat at least two servings a week to enjoy the benefits,” says Chawla.

2. Dark chocolate

Who says comfort food can’t be healthy? Dark chocolate, especially varieties with at least 70% cocoa, is rich in antioxidants. “These tasty treats can help increase serotonin levels, which may reduce stress”, shares the lifestyle educator. Enjoying a small piece can be a nice way to lift your spirits. Keep it moderate; a little goes a long way.

3. Nuts and seeds

Nuts like walnuts and almonds, along with seeds like flax and chia, can help your mind. They are high in magnesium, which is important for regulating mood. “Eating a handful each day can boost brain function and reduce anxiety”, shares the nutritionist. Including a variety of these in your diet also provides many nutrients that support your overall well-being.

4. Leafy greens

Eating leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard can boost your mood. “These vegetables are high in folate, a B vitamin necessary for the production of neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine”, says Chawla. Studies published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research suggest that low folate levels may be linked to depression. So, when you make a smoothie or a salad, make sure to include plenty of greens!

5. Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries are great for improving your mood. These fruits are packed with antioxidants, which help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation that can harm mental health. “Eating these berries regularly can improve behaviour and thinking skills”, suggests th expert. You can snack on them, blend them into smoothies, or add them to your cereal for extra flavour and energy.

6. Whole grains

Whole grains like oats, brown rice, and quinoa can help keep your blood sugar levels steady. This can improve your mood and energy. “These grains release glucose slowly into your bloodstream, giving you a constant supply of energy throughout the day”, explains the expert. They also contain fibre, which supports gut health, an important part of feeling good mentally.

7. Avocados

Avocados are creamy, tasty, and good for your brain. They are full of healthy fats that improve blood flow to the brain, which helps you think more clearly. “They also contain folate and potassium, which can lift your mood and reduce anxiety”, says the nutrition expert. So, whether you spread them on toast or add them to a salad, enjoy avocados for their great taste and mental health benefits!

8. Eggs

Eggs are more than just a breakfast food; they can boost your mood! They are high in choline, which helps your brain work better and supports mood balance. “Eggs also offer a good amount of protein and important vitamins”, says the expert. You can enjoy eggs anytime during the day, whether you like them scrambled, poached, or in an omelette.

9. Fermented foods

Fermented foods, like yoghurt and kimchi, are great for your gut health. They have probiotics that help grow healthy gut bacteria. “A balanced gut can increase serotonin, which may improve your mood”, says the expert. You can enjoy yoghurt with breakfast or try fermented veggies as a crunchy side dish to support your mental health.

10. Green tea

Green tea can help you relax without making you sleepy. It contains L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes calmness. The antioxidants in green tea can also reduce stress and anxiety. Enjoying a warm cup in the afternoon can lift your spirits and help you refocus for the rest of your day.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)