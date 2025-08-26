PMS got you down? Nutritionist reveals a ‘magic elixir’ that not only eases cramps but also improves your mood

Those cursed few days leading up to your period can feel like a monthly marathon - with abdominal cramps, bloating, fatigue and mood swings all clubbed together in a veritable war zone. Many women resort to painkillers and barely effective heating pads for relief, but did you know - a surprise natural remedy hiding away in your kitchen can work wonders to ease your premenstrual rollercoaster. Try out this natural home remedy to ease premenstrual cramps, bloating and mood swings.(Pexel)

Nutritionist Deepshikha Jain, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition UK and National Diabetes Educator, has revealed a magic elixir for menstrual relief that is as simple as a mix of black raisins and saffron soaked overnight. When consumed on an empty stomach, starting a week before menstruation, Jain claims that this drink helps reduce cramps, bloating, and mood swings while boosting overall energy.

The magic potion

According to the nutritionist’s instructions, the steps to prepare the beverage are very simple. She begins with, “Girls, start drinking this one week before you get your period if you have extreme period cramps, mood swings, or any PMS symptoms,” adding, “First, take six black raisins.” You need to soak the black raisins with two strands of saffron, in a glass of water overnight. Consume the concoction first thing in the morning, in an empty stomach, starting a week before your period starts.

How does it work?

Deepshikha explains that black raisins are loaded with antioxidants and iron which give you a boost of energy, reducing fatigue and tiredness related to menstruation. Additionally, holistic nutritionist Luke Countinho’s blog also mentions that black raisins are rich in antioxidants and trace minerals like boron, that helps reduce bloating, irritability and cramps, while regulating estrogen levels for hormonal balance. Plus, soaking black raisins in water before consuming them unlocks the bioavailability of antioxidants and nutrients, which aids in better absorption.

“Saffron has actually shown to reduce your period pain and cramps because this is rich in anti-inflammatory property that can reduce the muscle contractions,” continues Deepshikha. Saffron is known for helping with PMS symptoms by reducing their severity, particularly mood swings, cramps and other physical and psychological issues, according to a research paper published in the European Journal of Integrative Medicine. Jain also suggests that saffron can positively influence serotonin levels, which may help elevate mood and counter PMS-related irritability or sadness.

While more research is needed in the field of natural remedies, this simple blend of saffron and raisins could be worth trying for those looking to manage period pain and bloating naturally. At the very least, it brings together nutrient-rich ingredients that are beneficial for overall health and can be adopted as a soothing self-care ritual.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.