Gastroenterologist says ‘chewing sugar-free gum after meals, sleeping on left’ reduces heartburn; 7 natural remedies

A painful, burning feeling or discomfort in the middle of your chest, possibly involving the neck and throat, that may worsen when lying down, is known as heartburn. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it is caused by stomach acid rising into your oesophagus (reflux), which runs through your chest, close to your heart. Chewing sugar-free gum after eating increases saliva production, which helps neutralise and wash away acid. (Freepik)

Also Read | Cardiologist says ‘ECG only gives 30% information about condition of your heart’; shares 2 powerful tests you must do

7 natural heartburn remedies

While people often resort to medications to cure themselves of heartburn, did you know there are a few natural heartburn remedies, too, that you can practice at home? In a post shared on July 30, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist based in the US, shared 7 natural heartburn remedies. He also backed the tips with science by citing studies. Let's find out:

1. Chewing gum after meals clears acid

Chewing sugar-free gum after eating increases saliva production, which helps neutralise and wash away acid that has crept up into the oesophagus. The same was researched by experts in a November 2005 study - ‘The effect of chewing sugar-free gum on gastro-esophageal reflux’ - shared on PubMed.

2. Walking after meals reduces reflux

Citing a March 2025 study, the gastroenterologist said, “Taking a light walk after eating helps to significantly reduce reflux episodes and has even been shown in clinical trials to improve the effectiveness of acid-reducing medications.”

3. Belly breathing stops acid from rising

Practising diaphragmatic (belly) breathing can strengthen the muscular valve between the stomach and oesophagus, improving its ability to prevent acid from coming back up. He backed the claim with a 2011 study: Positive effect of abdominal breathing exercise on gastroesophageal reflux disease: a randomised, controlled study.

4. Papaya has enzymes to fight reflux

“Beyond basic nutrition, papaya acts as a ‘functional food’ thanks to its unique enzymes. The star enzyme, papain, is well-known for its ability to help break down proteins, which can ease symptoms of indigestion and support overall digestive wellness,” Dr Salhab said.

5. Sleeping on your left side helps at night

Per an October 2023 study, he stated, “Due to the shape and position of the stomach, sleeping on your left side keeps the junction between the stomach and oesophagus above the level of stomach acid, reducing nocturnal reflux.”

6. Vaping and alcohol cause ulcers

Per the gastroenterologist, both alcohol and the chemicals in e-cigarettes can relax the lower oesophageal sphincter, the critical barrier that keeps stomach acid where it belongs, leading to increased reflux.

7. Weight loss can cure acid reflux

“For those who are overweight, losing excess body weight can significantly reduce or even completely resolve symptoms of acid reflux by decreasing abdominal pressure on the stomach,” he said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.