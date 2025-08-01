Cardiologist says ‘ECG only gives 30% information about condition of your heart’; shares 2 powerful tests you must do

Is ECG (electrocardiography) the only test you need to know the condition of your heart health? According to Dr Naveen Bhamri, cardiologist, MD, DM, there are two tests that you should do along with an ECG to know the actual condition of your heart. According to Dr Naveen Bhamri, there are two tests that you should do along with an ECG to know the actual condition of your heart. Learn about them. (Shutterstock)

In a post shared on July 22, Dr Bhamri posted a reel where he stressed that your ECG can't give you the real picture of your heart's condition even if it comes back normal. He stated: “ECG only gives 20-30 percent information about the condition of your heart. There are two powerful tests: TMT and ECO cardiography. Let us know about ECO and TMT in simple language.”

What is a TMT test?

Per the cardiologist, a TMT (treadmill test) is a machine on which you have to run, and it is done along with an ECG. He explained that on a TMT machine, the doctors gradually increase its speed and inclination and record real-time ECG to know the patient's heart condition.

The purpose of the TMT test is to check whether your heart muscles are getting oxygen during stress or not.(Adobe Stock)

He explained that if one has chest pain during the test or there are some changes in the ECG, then it is a red flag sign. “The purpose of this test is to check whether your heart muscles are getting oxygen during stress or not. To evaluate chest pain, record blood pressure and rhythm during stress, and if someone has had a heart attack, then it is useful to provide fitness clearance to the person post-heart attack,” the cardiologist added.

All you need to know about an ECO cardiography

The third test is ECO cardiography, or echocardiogram. Per the doctor, ECO cardiography is an ultrasound of the heart, through which we come to know about the movement of the heart.

“It shows us real-time pictures from the inside. Its function or purpose is to measure the ejection fraction or pumping function of the heart, to tell the condition of the heart valves, to tell the size of the heart chamber, and to tell if there is any connection in the heart chamber. So these 3 non-invasive tests can give you real-time information up to 80 percent,” he explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.