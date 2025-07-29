Cardiologist explains why Indian women’s heart health is a 'quiet crisis no one is talking about'

Women's heart health is a 'quiet crisis' that often goes unnoticed, according to cardiologist Dr Vijay D’silva. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr D’silva, medical director of White Lotus International Hospital and clinical advisor and mentor of Heartnet India said 'it is alarming to see the mortality rate in women due to cardiovascular diseases'. Also read | Cardiologist reveals if low blood pressure can trigger heart attack amid Shefali Jariwala’s cause of death speculation As per the doctor, schedule annual health screening after the age of 18 to detect any early signs of cardiovascular diseases. (Freeik)

“According to the Global Burden of Disease data, cardiovascular diseases are responsible for 16.9 percent of all deaths in women in India. The way cardiovascular diseases show symptoms in women differs relatively from men. Women often experience chest pain due to mental stress, and they are more likely than men to have a heart attack without chest pain. This can lead them to ignore other symptoms and ultimately not seek medical advice.” Dr D’silva said.

Why is women's heart health often overlooked?

According to him, there's a lack of awareness about heart disease among women, and it's not just a matter of women being unaware, but also healthcare providers not taking women's heart health seriously enough.

He said, “Heart disease claims more deaths in women than all forms of cancer combined. Despite all this, the awareness of women’s heart health and specialised care is excessively low. Doctors may not recognise the minute symptoms early in women as heart-related, which can lead to a delay in the diagnosis of conditions like acute coronary syndrome (ACS), particularly at a younger age or in patients with diabetes. And the exercise stress testing without imaging tests, which is used for the diagnosis of coronary artery disease, has a higher false-positive rate in women.”

He added, “Hence, primary screening should be regularly conducted to detect potential risks and enable early diagnosis. Telehealth services like online consultation can provide expert physician guidance to enable early treatment and even help with preventive treatment and measures to reduce heart risks in women. Heart health in women needs to be prioritised; only then can we begin to reverse the rising number of women's deaths caused by cardiovascular disease.”

What can yo do to stay safe?

Dr D’silva said a combination of lifestyle changes and preventive care steps must be prioritised to decrease the risk of cardiac diseases. For better heart health in women, annual health check-ups are a must, he said: “Schedule annual health screening after the age of 18 to detect any early signs of cardiovascular diseases.”

Speaking of another step, cardiac risk assessment tools, he added, "Use tools like Prevent calculator for cardiac risk assessment, especially in women with a family history of heart diseases or conditions like diabetes and hypertension."

The doctor further listed lifestyle changes you can adopt for better heart health:

⦿ Get proper sleep of 7 to 8 hours daily.

⦿ Avoid the consumption of Alcohol and tobacco.

⦿ Maintain a healthy body weight.

⦿ Incorporate regular physical exercise into your lifestyle.

⦿ Focus on a low-carb diet or Mediterranean diet.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.