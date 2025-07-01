Cardiologist reveals if low blood pressure can trigger heart attack amid Shefali Jariwala’s cause of death speculation

Low blood pressure, or hypotension, can be a serious medical issue, and in some cases, it may trigger a heart attack or even cause death. According to the preliminary report on actor Shefali Jariwala's death on June 27, a sudden drop in blood pressure may have been a cause behind her death, potentially triggered by an anti-ageing injection she took on an empty stomach, as per multiple reports. Also read | Can low blood pressure be deadly? 5 signs and 5 possible complications. Tips to manage The exact cause of Shefali Jariwala's death is not known, but it is speculated to be linked to a sudden drop in blood pressure. (Instagram/ Shefali Jariwala)

Causes of a sudden drop in blood pressure

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Parin Sangoi, interventional cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, explained how a sudden drop in blood pressure can be a medical emergency, and therefore, recognising the symptoms and seeking prompt care can be lifesaving.

He said, “Very low blood pressure is dangerous because it reduces the amount of oxygen-rich blood delivered to vital organs like the heart and brain. In a person with pre-existing heart disease or vascular constriction, an abrupt decline in blood pressure can force the heart into emergency and can even cause cardiac arrest.”

Dr Sangoi added, “Dehydration, loss of blood, infections, or even some drugs can all lead to a drop in blood pressure to dangerous levels. When this occurs, the heart has to work harder to pump blood, which at times results in collapse or fainting. When the issue is not addressed promptly, it can be fatal.”

Symptoms to watch out for

He said, “Pay close attention to symptoms of dizziness, blurred vision, weakness, or confusion. These are early warning signs that the blood pressure may have fallen too low. Simple diagnostic tests, such as an ECG or echocardiogram, can identify concealed cardiac diseases that could render a sudden bout of hypotension potentially more hazardous.”

Dr Sangoi said that high blood pressure and low blood pressure are both something to watch out for: “Although most are concerned with hypertension, very low levels can jeopardise health as well if one is not paying attention. Drinking enough liquids, consuming a balanced diet, and taking medical advice are the secrets to healthy circulation and avoiding surprise emergencies that leave loved ones stunned.”

Low BP could be a sign of poor heart pumping – fluid consumption has to be carefully titrated in such cases, Dr Sangoi added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.