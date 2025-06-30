Anti-ageing, skin glow, vitamin tablets: What cops found at Shefali Jariwala's house

Anti-ageing medicine, skin glow tablets and vitamin supplements were among the things the Mumbai Police found during a search at actor-model Shefali Jariwala's apartment in Andheri. Actor-model Shefali Jariwala died aged 42 last week. (Instagram/@shefalijariwala)

The police and doctors are probing what may have led to the 42-year-old actor's death.

Hindustan Times reported earlier that while collecting the panchnama, a legal document detailing an investigation details, from her residence, cops found two boxes of these beauty and self-care supplements.

Shefali was not taking the tablets on a doctor's consultation but it did not affect her health, said the actor's family.

Shefali Jariwala died on Friday, June 27. She was rushed to the Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai by her husband Parag Tyagi and three others, but as per the hospital staff, was dead on arrival.

While reports initially claimed she died of a cardiac arrest, the Mumbai Police later clarified that there the cause was unclear.

Sudden BP drop

However, doctors at RN Cooper Hospital, where the actor's body was sent for a post mortem, are now suspecting that a sudden drop in blood pressure may have led to her death.

According Parag, Shefali had been fasting for satyanarayan pooja performed at their residence. She even collapsed a day before that after consuming food, Parag told the police.

While the exact cause behind Shefali's death will only be known after a postmortem report is released, the Mumbai Police has ruled out any foul play in the case.

A case of Accidental Death (ADR) has been registered and Jariwala was cremated in Mumbai's Oshiwara Crematorium on Saturday evening, a day after she died.

Shefali Jariwala first shot to fame in 2002 after she featured in the song 'Kaanta Laga' when she was just 20. She later went on to do more projects, including reality shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye. In Nach Baliye, she participated alongside her husband Parag.