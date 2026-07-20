'Blood parameters…': Safdarjung Hospital's update on Sonam Wangchuk's health

Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive comprehensive medical care at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, the medical facility said on Monday in its health bulletin for the activist, adding that his vital parameters remain stable. In this image received on July 13, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is seen during his hunger strike at Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) Jantar Mantar protest demanding action over alleged irregularities in examinations (PTI/File)

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for nearly a month over alleged examination irregularities, was picked up from the protest site and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital early on Saturday morning after medical experts and the Delhi high court advised immediate hospitalisation owing to his deteriorating health, the police said. Track July 20 updates on CJP protest here

Safdarjung Hospital on Wangchuk's health “Blood parameters continue to warrant close clinical observation. Mr Wangchuk remains under continuous medical management and the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts,” the bulletin read.

“Based on the clinical assessment of the treating teams from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, continued medical intervention and uninterrupted clinical monitoring remain necessary to ensure early detection and timely management of any potential complications. He is receiving all required medical care, and his clinical condition continues to be closely monitored by a multidisciplinary team of experts.”

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike since June 28 as part of a protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which is demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the examination system.

The CJP has been protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since June 20. It emerged in May a day after remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant during a hearing on conferring the “senior” designation on lawyers.

The CJI allegedly referred to “youngsters” as “cockroaches” and “parasites”. He later clarified that he had been misquoted and that the remarks were directed at individuals entering the legal profession with “fake and bogus degrees”.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has moved a Delhi high court division bench against a single-judge bench’s order refusing to permit her to transfer him from Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital. Her petition was expected to be mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia at 10:30 am, for urgent listing on Monday.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, in a special sitting on Sunday, declined to immediately permit Angmoto shift Wangchuk to a private hospital, observing that the government’s decision to admit him to Safdarjung Hospital had been taken in view of his medical condition and could not be termed “arbitrary.”