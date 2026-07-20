Fire breaks out at 12-storey government building in Lucknow; ops underway

A major fire broke out at the 12-storey Jawahar Bhawan government building in Lucknow's Hazratganj on Monday morning. The blaze erupted around 10 am on one of the upper floors after government offices had opened for the day. Fire fighters douse the fire broke out on the fourth floor of Jawahar Bhawan building in Lucknow on Monday, July 20, 2026. (Mustaq Ali/Hindustan Times)

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot after authorities received information about the fire, and firefighters launched operations to bring the blaze under control.

The fire had broken out at the treasury office. Jawahar Bhawan houses multiple government offices and is one of the city's key administrative buildings. According to initial reports, no casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

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