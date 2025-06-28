Shefali Jariwala of Kanta Laga and Bigg Boss fame dies at 42 of heart attack: Report

Actor-model Shefali Jariwala has died at 42, as per a reports. She was brought dead to the Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai but her husband Parag Tyagi and three others after a cardiac arrest but could not be saved. Parag was spotted leaving the hospital by the paparazzi. Shefali Jariwala was part of Bigg Boss Season 13.

The news of her passing was first shared by journalist Vickey Lalwani on social media. “Shefali Jariwala, the Kaanta Laga girl, is no more. The reason of her death is not known yet to this journalist, but I can confirm that she was brought dead to Bellevue Multispeciality hospital (opposite Star Bazaar Andheri) about 45 minutes prior to this post. Shefali was rushed to the hospital by her husband and three others. This news was confirmed by the reception staff of the hospital, who said, ‘Shefali had expired before she was brought in. Her husband and a few others accompanied the body.’ We asked for the RMO who took over the call and simply said, ‘For further details, please speak to Dr Vijay Lulla (cardiologist).’

When contacted, Dr Lulla did not deny the news, but would only say, ‘I cannot divulge any details regarding any patient.’

We then spoke to Dr Sushant from the same hospital, who confirmed the news, and said, ‘We are sending the body for post mortem to Cooper hospital.’”

Shefali’s husband Parag has not spoken to the media or confirmed his wife’s death so far.

Once an aspiring computer engineer, Shefali rose to national fame at the young age of 20 when she featured in the music video of Kaanta Laga. It was a remix of the popular 1972 song from Dharmendra and Asha Parekh's Samadhi. Since then, Shefali worked in several music albums, as well as films but continues to be known as the Kaanta Laga girl. In 2020, she also participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss.