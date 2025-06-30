Actor Shefali Jariwala might have died due to low BP, doctors suspect

The doctors suspect a sudden drop in blood pressure as the cause of Shefali Jariwala’s death. Police have ruled out any foul play in the actor’s death. We are awaiting the post-mortem report, said a police officer. Shefali Jariwala died on Friday night at the age of 42.

According to the police, the 42-year-old actor collapsed at her residence on Friday night. Her husband, television actor Parag Tyagi, rushed her to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Preliminary findings suggested that she might have suffered a cardiac arrest. Her body was later shifted to R N Cooper Hospital, Juhu, for post-mortem.

Also Read | Shefali Jariwala died of cardiac arrest? What Mumbai Police said on cause of death

The police said that the doctors at Cooper hospital suspect the cause of Shefali Jariwala’s death as a sudden dip in her blood pressure levels.

The police said that the actor was observing a fast on Sunday for satyanarayan pooja performed at their residence. Her husband told the police that she collapsed after consuming food that was prepared a day before.

Also Read | Shefali Jariwala cremated in Mumbai, husband Parag Tyagi breaks down while saying final goodbyes

The police have recorded statements of the actor’s husband and family members. While collecting panchnama from her residence, the police found two boxes containing anti-ageing tablets, skin glow tablets and vitamin tablets. The actor’s family said that she had been taking the tablets without doctor’s consultation but it never caused any problem to her, said a police officer.

“No foul play is suspected yet. We are waiting for the post mortem report,” said the officer.

Jariwala’s family performed her final rites as the police registered a case of Accidental Death (ADR).