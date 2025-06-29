Priyanka Chopra is ‘so shook’ by Shefali Jariwala’s death, sends condolences to Parag Tyagi, family: 'She was too young'

Actor Shefali Jariwala's death left everyone in the industry shocked. The actor died at the age of 42 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday night. Mika Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan and other celebrities attended her last rites, held on Saturday in Mumbai. Now, Priyanka Chopra has also offered her condolences to Shefali's family. Priyanka Chopra mourns the death of Shefali Jariwala.

Priyanka Chopra expresses shock over Shefali Jariwala's death

On Sunday, Priyanka took to Instagram Stories and, sharing a picture of Shefali, expressed her sorrow over the sudden demise. She wrote, "So shook. She was too young. Sending condolences to Parag and family." For the unversed, Shefali worked with Priyanka, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in the movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Since Shefali's death, several visuals from her final rites at Oshiwara crematorium have surfaced on the internet, showing her mother breaking down and unable to control her tears, and Shefali's father consoling her while fighting back his own tears as he carried his daughter's mortal remains. A recent video also showed Parag unable to control his emotions as he carried Shefali's ashes to the ocean for asthi visarjan.

Recently, Varun Dhawan slammed the media for insensitive coverage of Shefali's death and wrote, "Again, one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media. I just don't understand why do u have to cover someone's grief. Everyone looks so uncomfortable with this. How is this benefiting anyone? & my request to my friends in the media, this isn't the way someone would want their final journey covered."

About Shefali Jariwala's death

On Friday night, 27 June, Shefali was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest. However, she was declared dead on arrival, according to news agency PTI. The Mumbai Police sent her body for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. After the autopsy, police officials revealed that the cause of death has been 'reserved'. From Mika Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan to her Bigg Boss 13 co-participants Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Hindustani Bhau, Arti Singh and Rashami Desai — many expressed their shock and also paid their last respects at her funeral on Saturday.