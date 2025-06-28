Mika Singh, Kamya Punjabi, Himanshi Khurana mourn Shefali Jariwala's death: ‘Bigg Boss, that place is cursed I think’

Actor-model Shefali Jariwala's sudden death has left the entertainment industry as well as her fans in shock. Taking to their social media platforms, several celebrities, including Mika Singh, Kamya Punjabi, Aly Goni, Himanshi Khurana, among many others, paid their tribute. Mika Singh and Himanshi Khurana shared posts about Shefali Jariwala.

Mika Singh, Kamya Punjabi, Himanshi Khurana pay condolences to Shefali Jariwala

Taking to Instagram, Mika shared a photo of Shefali and wrote, "I’m deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart… Our beloved star and my dearest friend @shefalijariwala has left us. Still can’t believe it. You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit. Om Shanti (folded hands emojis)."

Himanshi Khurana posted an old photo with Shefali and wrote, "Bigg Boss that place is cursed I think (broken heart emoji)." Re-sharing a post about Shefali, Kamya Punjabi wrote on her Instagram Stories, "I can't get over this news...my heart is sinking. Shefali (broken heart emoji)." Shefali competed in Bigg Boss 13. The season's winner, Sidharth Shukla, also died in 2021 due to cardiac arrest.

Several celebrities paid tribute to Shefali.

All Indian Cine Workers Association shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). It read, "Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. Gone too soon at just 42 due to a sudden heart attack. It’s hard to believe she’s gone. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to her family during this heartbreaking time."

Kiku Sharda remembers working with Shefali

Kiku Sharda posted a photo of Shefali on Instagram and wrote, “This is shocking!!!!!! worked with her on a couple of web shows, she was full of energy, full of life, always greeted all with a big, bright smile. Will miss you, Shefali, you were a beautiful soul. Rest in Peace. Om Shanti.”

Kishwer Merchant re-shared a post about Shefali’s death on Instagram and wrote, “Lying in bed with a very heavy heart! RIP Shefali, gone too soon!" Bigg Boss 13 contestant Tehseen Poonawalla wrote on X, “Absolutely stunned to hear my friend Shefali Jariwala is no more. I last met her at a party. Life is so short. She was in #BiggBoss13 with me. Incredible how #SiddhartShukla and now she from my season are no more. Sending love and healing to her loved ones! Om Shanti.”

Rajiv Adatia shared a photo of Shefali on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “In total shock!! Rest in Peace Shefali!! This is beyond beyond shocking!” On X, Aly Goni wrote, "Shocked and saddened to hear about Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise. Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace."

About Shefali

Shefali, best known for her iconic music video Kaanta Laga, died on Friday night. She was 42. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in suburban Mumbai by her husband-actor Parag Tyagi. “She was brought to the hospital around 11:15 pm. The on-duty doctor declared her dead on arrival,” a hospital source told news agency PTI. As per reports, she died of a heart attack, though there is no official statement yet from the family or her representatives.

Shefali gained popularity through her participation in reality shows like Nach Baliye and later, Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13. She rose to prominence in 2002 with the massive popularity of Kaanta Laga, a remix of an old Lata Mangeshkar song from the 1972 movie Samadhi.