Shefali Jariwala's death: Heartbroken husband Parag Tyagi leaves Mumbai hospital, spotted for 1st time after her death

Actor and model Shefali Jariwala's husband, Parag Tyagi, was spotted outside a hospital in Mumbai after her death. Several videos and pictures of the actor exiting the hospital have emerged online. Shefali died at 42 due to cardiac arrest. She was brought dead to the Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai. (Also Read | Shefali Jariwala of Kanta Laga and Bigg Boss fame dies at 42 of heart attack: Report) Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi were married since 2015.

Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag seen for 1st time since her death

In a clip, Parag Tyagi was seen in his car as he drove out of the hospital late on Saturday night. A visibly upset Parag partially covered his face with his hand as his car left the hospital premises. In several other videos, Shefali's family and friends were seen leaving the Mumbai hospital. Later, videos emerged of the Mumbai Police and forensic services team arriving at Shefali's home in Mumbai.

About Shefali's death

Parag and three others took Shefali to the hospital after a cardiac arrest, but could not save her. Her body has been sent for post-mortem to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

The news of her death was first shared by journalist Vickey Lalwani on social media. “Shefali Jariwala, the Kaanta Laga girl, is no more. The reason of her death is not known yet to this journalist, but I can confirm that she was brought dead to Bellevue Multispeciality hospital (opposite Star Bazaar Andheri) about 45 minutes prior to this post. Shefali was rushed to the hospital by her husband and three others. This news was confirmed by the reception staff of the hospital, who said, ‘Shefali had expired before she was brought in. Her husband and a few others accompanied the body.’ We asked for the RMO who took over the call and simply said, ‘For further details, please speak to Dr Vijay Lulla (cardiologist)'," it read.

About Shefali's career, personal life

At the young age of 20, Shefali rose to fame by featuring in the music video of Kaanta Laga. It was a remix of the popular 1972 song from Dharmendra and Asha Parekh's Samadhi. She has worked in several music albums, as well as films since then. Shefali participated the dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7 along with Parag.

In 2018, she played the female lead in the web series Baby Come Naa opposite Shreyas Talpade. In 2019, she participated in Bigg Boss 13. Shefali married Harmeet Singh in 2004. The couple divorced in 2009. She married Parag in 2015.