Abhishek Banerjee joins Goa student protest as Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: ‘Not all actors are silent’

Actor Abhishek Banerjee joined the protesting crowds in Goa on Friday to support the students' movement for justice against the NEET paper leak scandal. He was part of the crowd, which had assembled at Lohia Maidan in Mapusa, showing solidarity with the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar, Delhi under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Speaking to the media at the protest site, Banerjee said he was moved by the growing anger among young people across the country and wanted to stand beside them. Abhishek Banerjee joins Goa student protests amid the NEET paper leak and CJP movement. (Sunil Khandare)

What the actor said The actor was holding a banner which read, "Modi ji, change your DP (Dharmendra Pradhan).

Speaking to several reporters at the protest side on Friday night, the actor said, “Yesterday when I told people that I am going to Goa to protest, they were quite surprised that how come Goans are protesting. Goa is such a … how do you put it … a laidback place. But that’s the kind of angst and anger I think the youth has. And it is not limited to Jantar Mantar [in] Delhi, it has spread across the country and rightly so. What kind of arrogant government will not listen to their kids? These are the future of our country."

Calls on people to support the movement Abhishek urged people not to stay silent and encouraged them to step out in support of the students' demands. "I think every one of us needs to come out of our homes. And start supporting. Leave your jobs, leave your work…I think this is not the time to think about your career, because if we don’t stand up right now, our future is going to be destroyed. I feel very good, satisfied that I am here [to protest in Goa]. I would have been really disappointed, if I would not have been able to come for the protest here. Thanks to my wife, she made a house in Goa, so that’s also one of the reasons…I thought it’s important to tell the youth that not all actors are silent. We know how to voice our opinion when it really matters,” the actor added.

He then reacted after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.