Deepika Singh on why Delhi will always be home: I know these roads better than google maps

Some people need an app to find their way around Delhi, but TV actor Deepika Singh remembers every turn. On a recent visit to the Capital to meet family, the actor found herself correcting her own car’s GPS in real time. “I know the roads better than Google,” she laughs, pointing out that after nearly fifteen years of living in Mumbai, Delhi, clearly, never left her system. Deepika Singh in Connaught Place

That instinct traces back to Paharganj, where Deepika grew up long before the world knew her as Sandhya. Her path from an Air Force school student to a bank employee to, quite unexpectedly, a ramp model plays out like a script no one wrote on purpose. “There was one contestant short, and the money being offered was good. I was very adventurous and courageous,” she recalls of the walk that put her face in every newspaper the next morning and, eventually, on television screens across the country. “Delhi ne mujhe opportunities bahut di hai”

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If the city gave her a career, she says it also gave her a spine. “Delhi has made me a very strong person, because of the ups and downs I faced and the type of conditioning I have gotten here.” Even her old solo trips to tuition, she jokes, came with an unofficial curriculum. “Self-defence training meri apne aap hi hogayi thi.”