Diya Aur Baati actor Deepika Singh on her recent health scare: Improving and feeling much better

On May 1, actor Deepika Singh was rushed to a hospital after she lost consciousness. Actor Deepika Singh (Instagram)

She shared the news of her hospitalisation on Instagram, which lead to speculations that she fainted due to excessive heat while shooting for her TV show Mangal Lakshmi. Deepika reveals was feeling weak and dizzy and it was later diagnosed that she was suffering from low blood pressure.

When contacted, Diya Aur Baati (2011) actor shares, “First of all, I didn't faint on the set of my show. I was at home where I felt uneasy and fell unconscious. That day my sodium level dropped drastically leading to the health scare. I want to reiterate that the incident didn’t happen on the set while shooting, which was reported by many on social media.”

Deepika adds, she was on a day’s break when she had an acidity bout, eventually leading to other health issues. She clarifies she was hospitalised for a few hours and administered drip by her family doctor.

The actor is already back on set and shooting, “but not doing lengthy scenes yet”. She says, “We all have certain health issues which have nothing to do with the rising temperature or heat. Also, low blood pressure does take time to recover; it takes a few days. I always want to be energetic and give it my all while shooting. I wanted to resume work because, as actors, it’s our job to complete what’s in hand on time. Also, being on set is something that keeps me happy. Now, I am back to work but obviously taking a few precaution and total care of myself."

The actor made a comeback on television last year with her show Mangal Lakshmi after a decade. Deepika called the ten-year hiatus from the small screen a phase of learning and rejuvenation.