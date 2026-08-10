Woman's family attempts self-immolation after her death in Uttar Pradesh hospital, demands action

Relatives of a 53-year-old woman who died during a hand operation at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit attempted to self-immolate at the collectorate on Monday after talks with the administration over action against the hospital failed to yield a result, officials said. The police foiled the attempt by the woman's family members who poured diesel on themselves and tried to set themselves ablaze. (HT file)

Police foil self-immolation attempt The police foiled the attempt by the woman's family members who poured diesel on themselves and tried to set themselves ablaze, they said.

Padma Awasthi alias Poonam, a resident of Vallabhnagar Colony, had fractured her hand after falling near Station Road. Her family initially took her to the district hospital, where they were advised to contact orthopaedic specialist Dr Akshat Pandey at the private Dhanwantri Hospital as no bone specialist was available there.

Poonam died during treatment at the private hospital on August 6, police and the family said.

Family demands action against hospital Her son Aman Awasthi had put up a warning banner outside his house, threatening self-immolation if action was not taken against those responsible by August 10.

On Monday, Aman, Anurag Awasthi and their brother-in-law Munish, accompanied by several people, reached the district magistrate's office to demand action.

District Magistrate Gyanendra Singh and Chief Medical Officer Dr B C Pant said the administration was awaiting the inquiry report.

During the meeting, Pant said the hospital would not be sealed until the inquiry report was received, following which the family members became agitated and attempted self-immolation, according to officials.

Police deployed at collectorate A scuffle broke out between the police and the woman's sons and son-in-law as personnel tried to stop them. The police seized the diesel can from the family members, averting a possible mishap, they added.

A large police force has been deployed at the collectorate.

The family members subsequently began a sit-in at the premises, raising slogans and alleging that the health department was trying to protect the doctors accused in the case.

They said they would not leave the collectorate until the accused doctors were arrested and the hospital sealed.